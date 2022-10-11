The 15 Best Sweater Deals at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are valid at the time of this update, October 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Attention, Amazon shoppers: The Prime Day Early Access Sale is finally here! You don’t want to miss this second chance at major savings. Save big on a wide selection of styles, including our favorite fall knits!

Just in time for sweater weather, shop the best deals on cozy cardigans and crewnecks below. We rounded up the most popular pieces with the highest ratings from reviewers. Elevate your fall and winter wardrobe with these closet staples from Amazon — click to see the prices!

1. Take a walk on the wild side in this leopard-print cardigan! This sweater will spice up your fall wardrobe — originally $54!

2. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s pullover sweaters on Amazon, this is cute and comfy (and not itchy!) — originally $49!

3. One of the most fashion-forward looks this fall is a half-zip pullover, and this trendy sweater delivers — originally $54!

4. To quote Ramona Singer’s famous catch phrase, “It’s turtle time!” Keep it cozy in this chunky turtleneck tunic, perfect for layering with leggings or jeans — originally $35!

5. Oversized is in! This split-hem turtleneck sweater is effortlessly chic — originally $50!

6. A chunky knit cardigan with pockets? Don’t mind if we do — originally $49!

7. Looking for a cropped cardigan to pair with dresses? This is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s shrugs on Amazon — originally $60!

8. Introducing your new go-to sweater to throw over leggings! This medium-weight pullover is an oversized dream — originally $60!

9. Show a little skin with this off-the-shoulder sweater! An excellent option for fall date night or dinner with friends — originally $42!

10. This slouchy cardigan sweater makes Us want to curl up in front of the fire with a warm cup of cocoa — originally $60!

11. Feeling all the fall vibes with this chunky cable-knit cardigan — originally $46!

12. Whatever floats your boat! Let your collar bones shine in this super flattering boat-neck sweater — originally $66!

13. Pass the popcorn! This popcorn-knit cardigan is a textured treasure — originally $49!

14. Easy, breezy, beautiful cardigan! This open-front draped sweater is an ideal layering piece for fall — originally $50!

15. With 29 different colors to choose from, this Zesica cable-knit cardigan is truly a versatile commodity — originally $38!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

