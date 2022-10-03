Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Start spreading the news: sweater weather is officially here! I just spent the weekend in chilly Maine, where fall is in full bloom. And let me tell you, I was more than happy to pull out my pullovers — longer layers are a welcome change after endless warm weather back on the west coast. There’s no better feeling than breathing in crisp autumn air and taking in the gorgeous fall foliage in a brand-new sweater. We feel like we’re the star of every classic rom-com, just moments away from a meet-cute.

Just as we don’t believe in the concept of a favorite child, we also don’t believe in the concept of a favorite sweater — with the possible exception of this pullover! Not only is this side-slit sweater a bestseller on Amazon, it also is on sale right now for 56% off! Now is the perfect time to shop this versatile layering piece. And if you’re a fan of wearing oversized sweaters with leggings and boots, this may just be your dream design. Keep scrolling for all the details on this cozy closet staple!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Casual Crew Neck Side Split Pullover Sweater for just $20 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The MEROKEETY Women’s Casual Crew Neck Side Split Pullover Sweater is the type of tunic you’ll reach for again and again. It’s truly an everyday essential! To prove our point, let Us paint a picture for you: Imagine you’re running out the door to pick up the kids from school or meeting a friend for coffee on a crisp fall day. You’re already wearing your favorite leggings and boots, and now you just need a comfy crewneck that covers your booty. Comfort is key here — you simply want a top will keep you warm while looking presentable. Enter: this long sweater with a ribbed hemline neckline and cuffs, drop shoulders and exposed seams.

This soft sweater comes in 23 different shades, so you can either stick to a nice neutral or opt for a pop of color instead. I’m personally partial to orange or green with black leggings in the fall. You can even add a pea coat or plaid shacket for extra warmth.

There is definitely a common theme when it comes to reviews for this pullover: it’s the perfect length for leggings! “This sweater was the perfect length to wear with leggings,” one reviewer reported. “I’m also 5 months pregnant so the sweater went over my without taking away length or looking frumpy. Perfect thickness to keep you warm but not make you overheat.” Another shopper said, “It’s warm and cozy with a flattering fit. It’s perfect to pair with leggings or skinny jeans. The quality is great for the price.”

One customer even called this crewneck “my new favorite sweater!” So, pull out your leggings and put on this pullover for an easy autumn outfit!

