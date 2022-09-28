21 Neutral Cardigans That Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For most of us around the country, sweater weather has officially arrived, which means it’s time to take care of the rest of our fall shopping once and for all — at least for this year. One of the most important styles to buy, of course, is the cardigan!

Owning a neutral cardigan, perhaps in a shade of beige, tan, grey or ivory, can add some major versatility to your wardrobe. It also makes getting dressed easy, giving you a layer you can slip on over any outfit for warmth. Of course, we want a stylish one with a luxurious look and feel, but we want to keep the price on the lower side. That’s why we’re focusing on these 21 picks below, available to buy now!

Beiges, Tans, Khakis, Apricots

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Pepochic cardigan is super long for a sophisticated elegance. It’s reminiscent of a duster coat — but cozier!

2. We Also Love: Love a chunky knit? You absolutely won’t want to skip out on this Ziwoch cardigan!

3. We Can’t Forget: So soft and fuzzy! This warm Zesica sweater is all about the comfy vibes but in a sleeker silhouette!

4. Dressing Up: Need something a little fancier for a nice occasion or maybe a photo shoot? This lace Anna-Kaci cardigan is a beautiful find!

5. Heather Weather: The Heather Sand shade of this The Drop cardigan is the perfect neutral. You’ll wear this one over everything!

6. Going Sleeveless: Want that cardigan effect, style-wise, but without the extra warmth? Try this sleeveless Isaac Liev cardigan vest!

7. Bonus: If you’re all about the drape and flow, then you’ll want to check out this Urban CoCo cardigan ASAP!

Ivorys, Off-Whites, Creams, Oatmeals

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Simple, stylish, lightweight, inexpensive — this Amazon Essentials cardigan belongs in basically everyone’s wardrobe, regardless of your personal style!

9. We Also Love: Cable-knit styles just work, period. They really shine when it comes to pieces like this Syzri cardigan though!

10. We Can’t Forget: Skip the buttons and add a tie instead with this Amazon Essentials cardigan. This sweater will elevate your outfit, and it’s the perfect length for wearing over leggings!

11. Bubbling Up: The bubble effect on the sleeves of this Ferbia sweater is so adorable. This chunky knit is irresistible to Us!

12. Pop the Hood: We love cardigans, and we love hoodies…so why not combine them? This hooded Daily Ritual sweater is soft, stretchy and wonderfully comfy yet chic!

13. Short and Sweet: If you’re searching for short sleeves, don’t let this ReneeC. cardigan pass you by. It’s made of a bamboo fabric to keep things cool and breathable!

14. Bonus: The perforated design on this ivory Liumilac cardigan is so pretty. It gives Us some vintage vibes!

Greys

15. Our Absolute Favorite: The material on this Ouges cardigan looks so soft online — just imagine how it feels in real life!

16. We Also Love: This Tutorutor cardigan has a color-block effect but is still minimal enough that you could rock it as a neutral!

17. We Can’t Forget: This cable-knit Andlcuy cardigan is so cute with its patch pockets, and we love how the length dresses things up a bit!

18. Double Duty: This Newshows cardigan is more fitted so you can button it all the way up and wear it as a top rather than just as a layer!

19. Batwing Beauty: You’ll look and feel effortlessly cozy with the batwing sleeves on this Merokeety cardigan. Extra points for pockets!

20. A Bit of Waffle Knit: Go for a different type of material with this waffle-knit Grace Karin cardigan. We love the three-quarter sleeves too!

21. Bonus: This one seriously looks high fashion. The notched lapels and buttons on this sleeveless Love Tree cardigan vest are everything!

