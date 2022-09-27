21 Flattering Sweaters That Are Cozy Without Being Bulky

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the temperatures begin to drop, sometimes all we want to do is burrow inside of a fuzzy blanket and hibernate in warmth and comfort until the return of spring. It sounds like a decent plan… until you realize it’s not actually possible. Sadly, real life doesn’t take a pause just because it’s cold out. We still need to face the world day after day (except maybe on the weekends)!

This is why we need the proper armor to face the elements. No steel helmets and breastplates, please — we’re talking about cozy sweaters. We’re looking for knits that will keep us comfy and warm in the cold fall and winter weather. While we’re at it, we’re going to concentrate on cute and flattering fits too. Why not? We’ve found 21 that fit the bill. Shop below!

21 Flattering, Cute and Cozy Fall Sweaters

Pullovers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The geometric color-blocking on this Ckikiou sweater has such a flattering effect, even on a boxier fit. It’s the perfect mix of comfy and chic!

2. We Also Love: Even something as simple as a single pintuck seam down the front of this Jouica V-neck sweater makes this knit stand out. We knew this one would appeal to so many shoppers!

3. We Can’t Forget: We love this Goodthreads sweater because it’s thick and warm, but it’s still nowhere near baggy. It’s relaxed yet close to the body!

4. Going Long: This Goodthreads pullover, on the other hand, has a turtleneck and a longer silhouette, giving it more of a tunic design!

5. Buttoned Up: For something more fitted, check out this Merokeety sweater. It adds on buttons as well for a stylish accent!

6. Statement Sleeve: A simple bodice can be seriously elevated by a balloon sleeve, as evidenced by this The Drop crew-neck sweater!

7. Bonus: Who doesn’t love some leopard print? This lightweight Amazon Essentials sweater comes in a whole bunch of other colors and patterns too!

Cardigans

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This Merokeety cardigan offers extra warmth through extra length as opposed to extra bulk. We love how the buttons are brass too!

9. We Also Love: So cute! This fitted Belle Poque cardigan has wavy edges and a tall hem that helps highlight your waist. There are cable-knit details as well!

10. We Can’t Forget: Few things are cozier than a hood. This Annva U.S.A. hooded cardigan captured our hearts with its comfy-chic construction!

11. Lightweight and Lovely: Looking for a thinner, more lightweight piece with some flowy drape? This Newchoice cardigan will be so easy to layer over any look!

12. Searching for Short Sleeves: If you really want to avoid any sort of bulkiness, you may even choose to go for short sleeves. This bolero-style Kanky Kole cardigan is so adorable!

13. Pulling Double Duty: This Kate Kasin cardigan is great because you can wear it open over another top or button it up and wear it as your only top!

14. Bonus: Love a good color-block design? Who doesn’t — especially when it comes to this ANBI cardigan? Perfect for fall!

Half-Zips and Quarter-Zips

15. Our Absolute Favorite: This striped BTFBM sweater is the type of piece you can reach for at any time, knowing it will lead to a great outfit!

16. We Also Love: Love a ribbed knit? You’ll likely be adding this Anrabess sweater to your cart. A lazy day must-have you’ll want to wear every other day too!

17. We Can’t Forget: Keep things ultra-soft with a fleece! This sherpa Columbia quarter-zip is great for those super chilly days!

18. Cable-Knit Fit: Love a cable-knit look but want to avoid going chunky and bulky? Check out this Lucky Brand sweater!

19. Warm and Fuzzy: If you’re shopping for something cuddly as can be, don’t let this popular Chase Secret sweater pass you by!

20. A Little Bit of Luxury: Want to grab something pricier and high in quality? Add some luxury to your closet with this Varley sweater!

21. Bonus: The long, contrasting lower sleeves on this Kancy Kole sweater really drew Us in. Such a simple way to make this sweater stand out!

