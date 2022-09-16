5 Beauty Necessities for the Absolute Best Selfies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Snapping a stunning selfie is honestly an art. No matter how beautiful you look in real life, it’s like everything shifts into an alternate reality on your phone screen. The lighting is off, your makeup is all blending together (not in the good way) and the person staring back at you in the photos seems to be making a totally different face than the one you made when you pressed the shutter button.

We’ve definitely been guilty of snapping 50+ selfies at a time, trying to find at least one we’re happy with, but the process is frustrating at best. So how about we cut it down to five photos — or even just one? These beauty products can help elevate your selfie game for success on the first snap!

This Clip-On Ring Light

While we wish we could have professional photo studio lighting for every selfie, it’s just not realistic. This mini ring light, however, can be tossed into your purse so you’re ready to use it whenever, wherever. Just clip it onto your phone, choose your brightness level and experience the difference. The best part? This ring light is rechargeable!

Get the Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light (originally $20) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Contour Stick

Taking a selfie with a phone camera can often lead to losing the defining details of your face — maybe your cheekbones don’t pop as much or your nose is catching the light strangely. This is where contouring comes in. This newly-released contour stick became a quick favorite for Us because it can really make your features stand out!

Get the Bronze Balm for just $30 at Merit Beauty!

This Nude Eyeliner

Want to make your eyes seriously pop? Try a nude eyeliner on your waterline! It can help make your eyes look bigger, taking your selfies to the next level. This ultra-affordable liner pencil is our pick because it has tons of reviews and is designed to be safe for sensitive eyes. It’s also advertised as waterproof, smudge-proof, sweat-proof, heat-proof and humidity-proof!

Get the Rimmel Sandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner, Nude for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lip Gloss

Combining great lighting with a top-notch lip gloss is a killer combo that’s bound to lead to your most-liked selfie yet. We absolutely love the Holographic version of Glossier’s fan-favorite gloss. It has a glass-like shine but also contains the tiniest little sparkles that will have a huge effect!

Get the Lip Gloss, Holographic for just $15 at Glossier!

This Selfie Stick/Tripod

Another issue many people have with selfies is not being able to get the right angle or distance. Yes, a selfie stick can help with this, but make things even easier for yourself by grabbing this one, which can transform into a tripod, letting you go totally hands-free. This is a perfect pick for group photos as well. No wonder it’s so popular!

Get the BZE Selfie Stick Tripod (originally $35) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

