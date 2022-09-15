De-Puff — Fast! 7 of the Best Lymphatic Drainage Beauty Products

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wake up in the morning and feel like your face looks incredibly puffy? Maybe you ate some super salty food the night before, or your eyes are puffed up from allergies or crying. Even the lymph nodes in your neck might look a little swollen from a minor illness. Whatever the reason, you probably want to de-puff — and fast!

Puffiness and swelling is often due to a buildup of lymphatic fluid. Giving your face and neck a lymphatic drainage massage could help remove toxins from your body, improving the flow of fluid to reduce swelling. You can learn more at Medical News Today!

You don’t have to stop at massages either. Along with massage tools, there are even beauty products like supplements designed to help with lymphatic drainage. Check out seven of our favorites below!

This Gua Sha

A gua sha was the first thing that popped into our minds when curating products for this list. This one is made of natural jade stone and can be used to “scrape” away excess fluid. The heart shape makes it easy to target different parts of your face. We highly recommend popping it into the fridge before use too!

See it!

Get the BAIMEI Gua Sha Facial Tool for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Roller

This 100% stainless steel roller is naturally cooling, helping to soothe troubled skin as it works to loosen up built-up fluid. Use the bigger side for areas like your cheeks, forehead and neck and the smaller side for under your eyes and around your nose!

See it!

Get the Skin Gym Stainless Steel Roller for just $33 at Dermstore!



This Detox Supplement

We adore HUM supplements, and this one is an amazing multitasker. Not only could it potentially help with breakouts, but it could also help detoxify the body thanks to ingredients like alpha lipoic acid, which is known for supporting lymphatic systems!

See it!

Get the Daily Cleanse dietary supplement for just $26 at HUM Nutrition!

These Cryo Sticks

We fell in love with these cryo sticks after Kyle Richards called them a “miracle.” They’re made of steel but have cooling gel inside so they can stay cold as you swipe them across your skin. Want to de-puff, sculpt and reduce the appearance of pores? Check these out!

See it!

Get the Floraison Unbreakable Stainless Steel Magic Cooling Cryo Sticks for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Magic Glow Wand

Want to skip straight to the luxury stuff — or ready to move up to something more serious? This fancy skincare wand is our recommendation. It uses targeted temperature and massage settings designed to stimulate circulation, reduce inflammation, loosen sebum and more. Tip: Sweep outward from your nose and down your neck to encourage the most effective lymphatic drainage!

See it!

Get the Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand for $285 at Dermstore!

This Cupping Set

You probably know about cupping on your back, but did you know you could also do it to your face? And no, facial cupping doesn’t have to leave unsightly marks! These smaller, glass cups have silicone tops for safe and easy suction to help agitate and clear out any lymphatic buildup. You can also use these on other parts of your body!

See it!

Get the Nuanchu 2-Piece Glass Cupping Set for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Unique Massage Tool

While you’ve probably seen tools like gua shas and rollers before, this stainless steel massager is bound to stand out. It has a unique look, of course, but it can have unique effects too. The “fingers” can help more directly “comb out” swollen areas around the face and neck, and you can use the smooth side as well for scraping. You can also use this tool to target cellulite!

See it!

Get the KOA Massage and Gua Sha Tool for $99.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

