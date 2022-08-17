This Face Mask Is Designed to Help Prevent Excessive Sweat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Warm weather means endless amounts of sunshine and tons of outdoor fun — but it also means we run the risk of excessive sweating. We can use deodorants and other products to prevent sweating on the body, but sometimes, even the best primers and mattifying products can’t stop the perspiration.

We need something different — which is where this face mask from Faace comes into play! It’s both a mask and primer that you can use to help your face from sweating as much as it normally does — and we have the scoop on why it’s a must-have product.

Get the Sweaty Faace Mini Face Mask for $18 at Faace!

This mask is designed for anyone who feels they sweat too much during workouts or everyday life. If you consider yourself one of those people, you may feel like there’s nothing you can use to help manage the sweat, but this mask may completely change your life! The ingredients include moisturizing argan oil, vitamin E, bergamot for blemish control and lavender for protection against environmental skin stressors.

Essentially, this mask is designed to help your skin feel its absolute best around the clock. And reportedly, feeding your skin these good-for-you ingredients can help control excessive sweating in the process! Shoppers confirm they can walk around all day without their faces looking like a “sweaty mess” thanks to this mask. You can use it as an actual mask in the morning, at night or whenever you want to control face sweat. If you’re especially oil-prone, you can also use it as a makeup primer.

That said, if you are going to use this mask as a primer, reach for a thin layer before applying the rest of your makeup — and you can also do the same and wash it off as a quick mask treatment. Want to take it to the next level? Apply a heavier layer and wear the mask for about 20 minutes — or even overnight! This is an incredibly versatile skincare product that may enhance the appearance of your skin with minimal effort. Even if you aren’t in need of a sweat-control product, this mask may make your complexion look more vibrant and feel stronger. A late summer surprise!

