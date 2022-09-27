Say Hello to Sweater Weather With This Chic Jacquard Cardigan — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall is finally here! For those of Us who are sick of sweating in the hot summer sun, this is our time to shine. We’re more than happy to ditch our shorts and sundresses in favor of sweaters and scarves. Bring on the pumpkin spice! We’re ready to get cozy.

Every season, we like to incorporate new knitwear into the mix. After all, some of our pullovers start to pill over time — and it’s always nice to add stylish sweaters to the rotation. One staple style that belongs in every closet is a classic cardigan. Breezy and versatile, it’s the perfect layering piece for autumn! And since temperatures aren’t low enough to justify thick knits quite yet, a cardigan is ideal for transitional weather.

While browsing through the wide selection of fall fashion at Kohl’s, we came across this gorgeous Nine West jacquard cardigan. Available in multiple patterns, this open-front sweater with pockets is an everyday essential. The length is ideal for any type of outfit, and the quality is surprisingly high given the low price. Plus, it’s on sale — read on to learn more about this hidden gem!

Get the Women’s Nine West Jacquard Sweater Car Coat for just $47 (originally $60) at Kohl’s!

The Women’s Nine West Jacquard Sweater Car Coat is our optimal outerwear for early fall. Named after garments that hit mid-thigh, this cardigan is warm enough for chilly days yet lightweight enough for fluctuating temperatures. If you want to embrace sweater weather without committing to a turtleneck, this car coat is just what you need.

Choose from 11 different prints: Keep it simple with stripes or plaid or switch it up with cheetah or zebra print. Go wild! And then there’s also basic black, a wardrobe must-have. The jacquard design gives this cardigan a luxe touch, so you can take this statement piece from the office to date night.

Shoppers say that they always get compliments when wearing this sophisticated sweater. “Perfect for spring or fall days,” one customer declared. “I always get compliments when I wear it.” Another reviewer reported, “Exceptional knit and fit. Very flattering. Could easily be dressed up or down. Highly recommend!” And yet another shopper said, “This is a great, versatile cardigan. It’s a nice weight and feel, works with many colors in my wardrobe, and it even has pockets!”

We suggest teaming this top-rated Nine West cardigan with a solid black or white top so the pattern really pops. A scoop-neck or V-neck silhouette will be particularly flattering with the cut of the cardigan. In terms of bottoms, we recommend wearing straight-leg or skinny jeans — tuck your top into your pants to accentuate your waist! Depending on the style, you can add flats, sneakers or booties to complete the look.

This classy cardigan is such a great choice to grab on the go when you’re heading to work or running errands. Instantly elevate your #OOTD with this fall fashion fixture!

