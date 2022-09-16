7 Sweater Trends and Styling Tips for Fall — With Links to Our Favorite Knits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather has arrived! In general, sweaters are always and will always be in style for fall. It’s the way we style them that truly matters.

Looking for new sweaters to buy — and new ways to wear them that will make sure you’re always best dressed? Check out our favorite sweater styling tips below — and our favorite knits of the moment that you can buy online!

Top Sweater Trends for Fall

Draped Over the Shoulders

The look of the moment for fall and winter 2022 — and heading into 2023 — is draping or tying your sweater over your shoulders. It serves up some serious nonchalance for an effortlessly chic look, and it really is that easy to wear. Doing this with a chunkier knit is especially in right now!

Our Favorite Sweater for the Look: YIBOCK Oversized Cardigan

Tied Around the Waist

You could also opt to bring your sweater down from your shoulders and tie it around your waist instead. This is something we typically do when we get warm, but if you’re intentional about it, it can become a key part of our outfits as well!

Our Favorite Sweater for the Look: Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater

With Just One or Two Buttons Fastened

While we’re used to wearing our cardigans totally unbuttoned for the most part, we’ve really fallen in love with the one or two-button look, especially on a cropped or more fitted sweater. Try buttoning just one or two buttons around the center of the chest and layering the cardigan over a dress or a tank with jeans!

Our Favorite Sweater for the Look: Grace Karin Cropped Cardigan

Fun Buttons

Speaking of buttons — how about a cardigan with buttons in a fun shape? Even switching from circular buttons to square or triangle ones can instantly make your sweater stand out. Our favorite of the moment actually has heart-shaped buttons, so we obviously knew we had to share it!

Our Favorite Sweater for the Look: KOJOOIN Cropped Cardigan

Oversized, Slouchy Fits

We all know that oversized is very in right now, but that doesn’t mean picking out any sweater that’s simply big on you. It means looking for details like super-dropped shoulder seams and voluminous sleeves. An oversized, slouchy sweater is often paired best with leggings or fitted jeans — or even partly tucked into a mini or midi skirt!

Our Favorite Sweater for the Look: SALENT Oversized Sweater

Asymmetrical Colors

Color-blocking is one thing, but take it to the next level by opting for a sweater that isn’t afraid to do a little mismatching. Don’t be afraid to go a little asymmetrical. Try a sweater with different colored sleeves!

Our Favorite Sweater for the Look: Saodimallsu Color-Block Cardigan

Bold Prints and Designs

Not every sweater has to be elegantly demure. Have some fun with it. If you want to go bold, go bold! Try something that looks like a painting with unique shapes, numerous colors and an immediately eye-catching look. If it draws your eye, it will draw everyone else’s too. Pair it with simple jeans or even go for a popping shade from across the color wheel for your pants!

Our Favorite Sweater for the Look: MISSACTIVER Print Pullover Sweater

