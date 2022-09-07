Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Autumn enthusiasts, assemble! In a little under three weeks, summer will officially end. No more scorching temperatures and sweat-soaked T-shirts. Bye-bye, AC! Hello, crisp air! We’re eagerly awaiting all that fall has to offer — pumpkin spice lattes, seasonal candles and apple picking. And we’re especially excited for an excuse to embrace sweater weather style.

Here’s the thing, though: As much as we adore cozy clothing on a cold day, we’re never in the mood to shop for knitwear when it’s still sunny outside. It’s way too early for heavy layers! We’re over sundresses and swimwear, but we don’t want to overheat in outerwear.

If you’re looking for a happy medium in the form of fall fashion, then we have the perfect lightweight piece for you. This slouchy sweater is ideal for an end-of-summer night or early fall day. Effortlessly charming with a relaxed fit, this oversized piece is the epitome of comfy-chic. Whether you pair this pullover with leggings or jeans, you’re guaranteed to look sharp while feeling super soft. Keep scrolling for more details about this Amazon gem — now on sale!

Get the Anrabess Women’s Casual Long Sleeve V–Neck Off-Shoulder Loose Comfy Knit Pullover Sweater for just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Anrabess sweater could easily pass for designer. At first glance, we thought this trendy knit was from Free People! The high-low hem, visible seam lines and ribbed detailing makes this piece look so much more expensive than it is.

We love that you can wear this comfy sweater on or off the shoulders for a versatile look. And to add to the options, there are 18 colors to choose from! You can stick with a reliable neutral or go with a bold pop of color instead. Plus, you can tuck this longer style into pants to accentuate your waist or let it hang loose like a tunic.

Get the Anrabess Women’s Casual Long Sleeve V–Neck Off-Shoulder Loose Comfy Knit Pullover Sweater for just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is the type of sweater you will grab over and over again for a variety of different occasions — running errands, hopping on a Zoom call, traveling, going to the movies. It’s cute and comfy at the same time! And since the material won’t weigh you down, you’ll feel warm without getting too hot. As one shopper said, “Perfect in winter or on a cool summer night!” Another reviewer reported, “It’s very soft, well made and feels and looks expensive. It’s flattering. I’m so happy with it!

Get ready for fall in this slouchy sweater from Amazon!

