Now that it’s September, we can finally shop for fall! But it’s not quite sweater weather yet. In fact, we’re currently experiencing a heat wave in Southern California! Temperatures are in the upper 90s here in L.A., so we’re definitely not ready for thick knits and warm layers. No matter where you live, there’s a good chance that the forecast is somewhere in between end-of-summer sunshine and the crisp chill of early fall. Searching for a transitional outfit that will get you over that bridge? We’ve got you covered.

One celeb who looks polished in any climate is Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Amazon Live last week to share her final fashion picks of the season, including this sleeveless sweater dress. “It’s super cute,” she said. “It’s fitted, tight, it’s, like, stretchy fabric. I like the neckline here, I think it’s flattering. It’s like a dressier material, it’s not just cotton — it’s like a stretchy sweater material. You can wear it with flats, heels, a hat. I like the slit going up the leg.”

Not only did Richards recommend this midi dress — she also wore it in white during her broadcast. Channel her easy elegance by shopping this exact same look right now!

Get The Drop Women’s Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Drop Women’s Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress is the ultimate transitional piece from spring to summer and summer to fall. Whatever the weather, this versatile frock will keep you snug with its soft rib fabric and body-hugging fit that somehow doesn’t feel too tight. The scoop neckline is super flattering and the tank cut accentuates your arms. Another flirty feature? The side slit that offers breathability without exposing too much skin for more modest settings.

We’re honestly obsessed with all 10 colors! The chocolate and earth tones are fall favorites, while the pastels are perfect for a summer celebration. At only $50, this high-quality dress looks so much more expensive than it is (one shopper called it an “Aritzia dupe”!).

Styling this dress is simple! In warmer weather, add sandals, sneakers or heels and a handbag to complete the look. Once temperatures drop, team this tank dress with a denim or leather jacket. You can even add a blazer for an office #OOTD. Take this midi from a business meeting to happy hour — and from day drinks to date night.

Richards is not the only fan of this dress from The Drop! The overall consensus is that this midi is majorly comfy and flattering. One reviewer reported, “Perfect dress to dress up or down. The dress is made out of really nice material and is very flattering for any body type.” Another shopper said, “Great dress, very solid weight to the material masks imperfections while also hugging curves.” And one review echoed that same sentiment: “It’s not a heavy knit, so perfect for hot days, but is robust enough that it contours the body and doesn’t show every lump and bump.” Sounds like our dream dress!

Frolic into fall in this closet staple from Amazon!

