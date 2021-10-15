21 Casual Fall Sweaters That Can Be Dressed Up or Down

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is back again! Now that the temperatures are finally cooling down (today on the east coast not withstanding), knits are about to reclaim their spotlight. Quite frankly, we adore sweaters — they’re comfortable and incredibly versatile. You can easily find ways to wear a sweater from day to night!

With that in mind, we found sweaters that offer plenty of creative room to style for any type of event, be it a daytime hang or a date night! Want the scoop? Keep reading to check out all of our top knit picks!

21 Cozy Fall Sweaters That You Can Wear From Day to Night

Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You can wear this Amazon Essentials ribbed sweater on its own or as a light layer over a tee or dress — it’s the ultimate versatile knit!

2. We Also Love: The best way to wear this fuzzy sweater from The Drop is to pick it up in a size down and rock it as a fitted top!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for a sweater that’s more lightweight, this EIMIN cardigan is an amazing buy!

4. Best Cropped Cardigan: We can already picture all of the different bottoms we can team with this adorable BP. sweater!

5. Favorite Slouchy Sweater: This cardigan from Asskdan has a relaxed fit that feels super boho-chic!

6. Best Longline Cardigan: The length of this sweater from Open Edit gives it a unique flair that we can’t wait to style!

7. Best Open-Front Sweater: We love how loose this cardigan from Bdcoco feels, plus its overall design makes it comfy and cozy!

Oversized Sweaters

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Even though this long and loose ANRABESS sweater is simple, we think its look is incredibly elegant!

9. We Also Love: Shoppers are in love with how flattering the cut of this GABERLY sweater is!

10. We Can’t Forget: The dramatic lantern sleeves on this PRETTYGARDEN sweater are absolutely breathtaking!

11. Best Striped Sweater: All of the bright colors this ZESICA sweater is available in are swoon-worthy!

12. Best “Classic Cozy” Knit: Shoppers say that they love the simplicity of this oversized sweater from Free People!

13. Most-Loved by Reviewers: Pretty much every shopper who’s picked up this 1.STATE sweater claims it’s the ideal knit for a slew of situations!

14. Best Fuzzy Knit: Sweaters that are made from a bouclé material like this Topshop beauty are the absolute coziest!

Fitted Knits

15. Our Absolute Favorite: This LOMON sweater has a fitted wrap silhouette and cropped cut that will look flattering on so many shoppers!

16. We Also Love: The puff sleeve detail on this imesrun sweater gives it a fancier feel that looks gorgeous!

17. We Can’t Forget: You absolutely need to have a turtleneck like this one from The Drop in your fall wardrobe!

18. Best Ribbed Knit: We sincerely appreciate the streamlined design of this knit from Jeanewpole1!

19. Most Flattering Crop Sweater: The ruched detail on the front of this PRETTYGARDEN sweater makes it stand out from the pack!

20. Best Wrap Sweater: This Free People knit top has a beautiful wrap neckline that creates a stunning off-the-shoulder look!

21. Favorite Off-the-Shoulder Knit: This top from 1.STATE has a classic off-the-shoulder style, plus you can wear it in two different ways!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!