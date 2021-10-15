We Found a Mesh Top That’s Surprisingly Modest and Seriously Trendy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While many of Us are fashion risk-takers, there’s something about a mesh or see-through garment which can incite fear in even the most adventurous of style stars. Pulling off that type of look requires a great deal of confidence — it’s an unquestionably bold statement!

When you wear a sheer piece, it usually means that you’re baring it all — but that’s not necessarily the case! If you’re a bit more modest with your style but still want to try out a trendy sheer look, this top from Open Edit might be your perfect match. It’s made from mesh, which offers the sheer element — but the prints it’s available in create a more opaque effect that’s not as flashy.

Get the Open Edit Print Mesh Top with free shipping for just $29, available at Nordstrom!

This top is available in three different funky patterns that are instantly eye-catching. While it’s not a fully opaque top, it’s far less see-through than other styles on the market. The material and print truly pop, as the rest of the top is streamlined and simple. It has long sleeves that are fitted to complement the secure bodice, and you can go up or down a size from your normal order depending on how tight you want the top to appear.

The neckline has a classic boatneck style, but there’s one striking detail we want to discuss. Both the sleeves and hem of this top have a lettuce-edge silhouette that levels it up even more! It might be a small twist, but it certainly stands out from the pack and makes the piece more formal.

If you’re not sure if see-through tops might work for you, we think this one would be an amazing option to test out! You can team it with a bralette underneath or a standard bra — and if you want more coverage, a nude or black cami would be excellent options. The mesh fabric will give you that added breathability that’s much appreciated during the transition from summer to fall, but it won’t look as extra as other sheer items that pop up on your Instagram Explore pages. While this may be out of your comfort zone, at a price that rings in under $30, it’s the ultimate way to trial the trend!

