17 Fall Tops and Jackets That Radiate Confidence — Starting at $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to spice up a simple pair of jeans or create an outfit that can make you feel more confident, a fun top or a sleek jacket is the way to go. You can completely change the vibe of your look by adjusting the upper half! That said, we found a variety of options that we’re fan-girling hard for right now!

If you want to add some new pieces to your fall wardrobe, scroll down to discover these incredible styles. We’re confident that you’ll feel like a total superstar whenever you wear any one of these pieces!

17 Tops and Jackets to Wear This Fall

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The wrap silhouette of this fitted crop top from Artfish shows off your curves, and the ribbed knit material looks ultra-cozy!

2. We Also Love: This knit off-the-shoulder top from Verdusa has a loose fit up top and a more fitted lower half, and there’s ruching for flattering tummy control!

3. Top Trendy Pick: Y2K styles are all the rage, and this stitched crop top from SheIn has the throwback aesthetic totally nailed!

4. We Can’t Forget: Even though this is technically a bodysuit, we absolutely love this mesh number from Lulus!

5. Best Day-to-Night Top: You can make this smocked peplum-style top from Madewell look casual or dressy by switching out the bottoms!

6. Sleekest Pick: Shoppers love that this Free People off-the-shoulder knit top has a “casual feel with a more polished cut.”

7. Best Romantic Top: The way that this 1.STATE chiffon top drapes when you wear it has gorgeous Grecian goddess vibes!

8. Honorable Mention: Another bodysuit that deserves your attention is this one from Open Edit. It’s incredible and helps you get that elegant tucked-in look effortlessly!

Jackets

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Shackets are our favorite outerwear trend for fall, and this SEMATOMALA faux leather version is our top choice!

10. We Also Love: Shoppers say that their friends are shocked when they find out this cropped corduroy jacket from Florens is from Amazon!

11. We Can’t Forget: The different textures on this A2Y moto leather jacket give it a super unique vibe!

12. Top Bestselling Shacket: Thousands of reviewers adore this corduroy button-down from Astylish, and say it’s even more beautiful in person!

13. Most Versatile Fall Piece: If you prefer the look of suede, check out this moto jacket from Kut From The Kloth!

14. Best Elevated Piece: This oversized boyfriend-style blazer from Nordstrom is so chic and classic, plus you can make any casual outfit feel more upscale by just throwing this on!

15. Best Statement Jacket: You’ll feel like a glamorous Hollywood actress when you rock this faux-fur jacket from Halogen!

16. Best Show-Stopping Style: If you’re going to a fancy event and want to make a splash, wear this fully sequined blazer from Open Edit!

17. Honorable Mention: When it gets colder outside, we’ll be reaching for this stunning draped coat from Ralph Lauren!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!