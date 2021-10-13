21 Zara-Style Holiday Fashion Must-Haves for 2021 — Starting at Just $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just like that, it’s already time to start preparing for the holidays. Gift shopping is one thing, and planning our hosting and cooking duties is another, but what’s at the top of our mind right now is fashion. Upcoming holidays mean an excuse to buy pretty new clothing!

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or simply want to shine on New Year’s Eve, we’ve got you. We’ve picked out 21 Zara-style pieces we think will be perfect for the holidays — and holiday photos — this year!

21 Zara-Style Holiday Fashion Must-Haves

1. This Velvet Dress of Your Dreams: With long sleeves and a flowy skirt, this GUBERRY dress is comfy, chic and the ultimate holiday gift to yourself!

2. This Winter Floral Top: The white-on-white floral embroidery on this BB Dakota by Steve Madden top from Nordstrom has a wintry beauty to it!

3. This Actually Beautiful Holiday Sweater: We love a good ugly sweater party, but this more subtle Luvamia sweater is a great pick for everyday wear!

4. This Top That Will Make You Sparkle: This celestial, sheer mesh MANGOPOP top will be the perfect layering piece to have you twinkling throughout the day and night!

5. This Plaid Mini Skirt With Countless Outfit Possibilities: This Lulus skirt will go with anything from a turtleneck and booties to a tee and sneakers!

6. This Skater Dress With Snow-Like Beads: The pearlescent beads on this Floerns dress look like a delicate snowfall, and we can’t get enough!

7. This Satin Peplum Top With the Most Flattering Design: This glossy, elegant WAYF top from Saks Fifth Avenue will have you feeling fabulous thanks to its cinched waist detail!

8. This Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit With Some Fierce Drama: We’re so in love with the flouncy overlay at the neckline of this Verdusa jumpsuit!

9. This Timeless Mock-Neck Sweater: This BP. sweater from Nordstrom is the type of piece that has so much styling potential. Pair it with jeans one day and a skirt and heels the next!

10. This Top With a Beaded Collar That Everyone Will Compliment: This Romwe top will make it clear to distant cousins and new friends that you’re the fashionable one in the group!

11. This Cozy Sweater Dress With Ultra-Cute Rib Details: The ribbing on the collar, cuffs and hem of this BTFBM sweater dress is perfection!

12. This Sequin Dress With More Pizazz Than the Times Square Ball Drop: Welcome in 2022 with a glamorous bang in this sequin-covered Lulus mini dress!

13. This Velvet Button-Up With a Relaxed Fit: Yes, this R.Vivimos shirt really exists and it really is this amazing!

14. This Designer Top That’s 50% Off: We were so happy to find this beautiful, multi-seasonal Tory Burch top on sale with multiple sizes still in stock!

15. This Exaggerated High-Low Top That Will Turn Heads: This PRETTYGARDEN top‘s tiers and ruffles are next-level stylish, and we love how the extreme high-low effect has a cape-like quality to it!

16. These Surprisingly Comfortable Faux-Leather Pants: Faux leather is taking over the fashion world right now, and pieces like these Open Edit trousers from Nordstrom prove why!

17. This Sweater Putting a Stylish Spin on Crochet: As a sweater, it was already adorable, but the lace crochet sleeves on this Dokotoo sweater make it a can’t-miss pick!

18. This Dress Perfect for Warmer Climates: If there’s a bigger chance of a beach day than there is a snowstorm where you live, an adorable mini dress like this ruffle-sleeve Romwe dress is the way to go!

19. This Dress That Will Make You Want to Twirl: The visual texture created by the pleats and satin of this Allegra K midi skirt is mesmerizing!

20. This Oversized Cardigan for a Chill Day: Not getting dressed up, but still want to look cute? Grab this YIBOCK cardigan!

21. This Romper That Shines Like a Holiday Candle: On the other hand, go all out with something like this shiny, wrap-style YOINS romper!

