21 Beautiful Patterned Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dresses are a year-round fashion staple, but there’s often a variation in styles when it comes to specific seasons. For starters, fall frocks are different than our summer staples — think longer sleeves and less cutouts.

But don’t let the need for cozier vibes and the leaves starting to change colors deter you from adding new dresses to your rotation. With that in mind, we found a slew of printed pieces that nail the autumn aesthetic — so read on for our current favorites!

21 Patterned and Printed Dresses That We Love for Fall

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This ruffle wrap dress from BB Dakota has a dark purple floral print that’s so seasonal!

2. We Also Love: Even though this Elan dress is billed as a “cover-up,” you can totally add a leather jacket and booties to turn it into a boho #OOTD!

3. We Can’t Forget: Shoppers say this babydoll dress from BP. is a great summer and fall option, which makes it ideal for this time of year!

4. Best Embroidered Dress: The floral design of this Milumia dress is actually stitched over a layer of mesh, and the look stands out most on the sheer long sleeves!

5. Customers’ Most-Loved: Over 36,000 shoppers are obsessed with this tunic dress from Amoretu and wear it year-round!

6. Honorable Mention: Reviewers that claim they never talk about their purchases were impressed enough with this romantic Dokotoo dress to sing its praises in the comments!

7. Trendiest Pick: The darker florals on this flowy off-the-shoulder dress from Romwe work perfectly for the chillier months — it will look too cool teamed with tights and combat boots!

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This Halogen dress has a subtle leopard-style print, which makes it dreamy for a slew of different settings!

9. We Also Love: Every single pattern that this casual LILBETTER dress is available in is beyond chic!

10. Making The Cut Moment: We’re so in love with the abstract piece that was one of the winning looks from Amazon’s Making The Cut!

11. We Can’t Forget: This dress from ASTR the Label has a prairie-like aesthetic that’s incredibly feminine — and beyond gorgeous!

12. Best Fall Boho Dress: You can extend your summery boho wardrobe into fall with this stunning embroidered frock from Romwe!

13. Honorable Mention: If you’ve been looking for a dress that you can wear to a variety of weddings, check out this number from Simple Flavor!

14. Best Flattering Midi Dress: Wrap dresses like this one from Kormei look incredible on so many different body types!

Maxi Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Chic! This MITILLY maxi dress nails the polka-dot pattern in a unique and different way!

16. We Also Love: This dress from Kranda is a major hit with shoppers who say it’s super accommodating for any type of figure — including women who are expecting!

17. We Can’t Forget: One reviewer says that they get “compliments galore” whenever they wear this Sweatyrocks dress, so it’s obviously a winner!

18. For Free-Spirited Fashionistas: If you’re a fan of the easygoing boho look, you may want to scoop up this Free People dress ASAP!

19. For Statement-Making Style: Even though this dress from Fraiche by J is full-length, the outer chiffon layer is slightly see-through. A touch of sheer!

20. Reviewers Recommend: This floral PRETTYGARDEN dress is such a hit, shoppers say they want to get it in every color!

21. We Can’t Forget: If you’re going to a music festival or a concert this fall and want a Coachella-style look, this dress from R.Vivimos is the best!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

