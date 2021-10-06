This Sweater’s Wavy Hem and Chunky Knit Make It a Must-Own for the Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chunky, slouchy, cozy sweaters are always going to be an “in” item for fall. That’s just a fact. You really can’t go wrong wearing one. The question is, how can you stand out wearing one when everyone around you is wearing one too?

We don’t want to stray too far from the classic style we all know and love, but there are pieces out there that have a little extra flair and really speak to Us. This sweater’s one of them, and we could not be more excited that it’s so affordable — and comes in five colors!

This is a soft, chunky cable-knit sweater with a ribbed turtle neckline and long sleeves, so it’s got all of the important details down. Instead of stopping there though, it levels everything up. First, with batwing sleeves, and second with the hem. The hem is the number one thing that makes this sweater a must-own.

Instead of a straight hem or even a regular high-low hem, this irregular hem is actually wavy, with a sort of soft, scalloped design. While it’s waving, however, it’s also cascading down toward the sides so it’s more cropped at the stomach, but it hits toward the bottom of the hips at its lowest point!

As we mentioned, this sweater comes in five colors, so let’s talk about them! Fans of a heavily-black wardrobe will find a lovely option here, or you could go neutral with a light khaki-beige. There’s also a grey, because grey sweaters are almost a must. Brown is our favorite specifically for fall, and lastly there’s a deep green we think would look amazing with any skin tone!

This sweater will be one of the most popular pieces in your closet for the fall. You can wear it with skinny jeans or straight leg jeans, leggings or even a high-rise skirt. As long as the weather calls for a sweater, you’ll easily find a way to make it work!

