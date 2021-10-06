Everyone Will Want to Know Where You Bought This Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you get dressed and just know you’re absolutely killing it? Sometimes that feeling can be really hard to achieve, whether the culprit is the clothing itself or your own mood. Some pieces simply make it happen though, as though with a snap of a finger.

We’ve found a dress that’s bound to make it happen every time you put it on. Even if you feel a slight drop of doubt, you’ll be quickly reassured when you wear it out or snap a mirror selfie for Instagram and all of the compliments start rolling in. Everyone’s going to want to know where this dress is from — and they’re going to be shocked when you tell them, “Amazon!”

Get the Amoretu Flowy Swing Long-Sleeve Dress starting at just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress has a light and airy material. It has a scoop neckline and cinched (and stretchy) empire waist with a mini hem, giving the skirt portion a little flow. It’s a cute and flattering fit, but the sleeves are the real stars of the show here. They’re long balloon sleeves, but the balloon effect is just the beginning.

The sleeves each have a long cutout up the arm. The fabric gathers to meet right around the elbow, held together like the center of a hair bow, before splitting off again. It’s a very unique accent that’s going to catch everyone’s eye and seriously up your fashion game. It’s also nice and breathable, of course, making this a long-sleeve piece you can totally wear in warmer weather too!

This dress comes in six solid colors, though some sizes are selling out, so you’ll want to claim your faves quickly. Brown, Ginger and Burgundy are such great fall shades, while Dark Green and Navy Blue would be winter go-tos for Us. Black is going to work whenever, wherever!

This is definitely the type of piece you can dress up or down. Wear it with a pair of comfy sneakers for a day walking around a big city, and then switch to heels when your dinner reservation rolls around. Just a pair of shoes can transform the vibe. You can also accessorize with jewelry and hats, whether wide brim or beanie-style. As long as you get to show off those sleeves!

