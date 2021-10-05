We Have So Many Outfit Ideas for This Cheetah-Print Satin Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not sure what it is about this skirt exactly, but as soon as we saw it, we had to have it. We love so many things about it, from its slinky, silky, shiny material, to its high-rise fit, to its midi hem, to its gorgeous, versatile cheetah print. But we really just feel as though there’s a certain kind of magic infused throughout the satin!

Another thing to love about this skirt is that it’s open to so many styling possibilities. It can go casual, it can go fancy and it can go anywhere in between. We were so inspired that we actually put a list together of five outfits we’d put together with this skirt. Use it as a guide for your next shopping trip or to find new use for what’s already in your closet!

Get the Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

1. The Fall Sunday Brunch

When it’s time to brunch with the girls, slip on this skirt with a square-neck, long-sleeve bodysuit. We initially pictured black, but something like a burgundy would be gorgeous as well. A pair of low booties will perfect the look. Add on a denim jacket if you’re seated out on the patio!

2. The Concert

Whether you’re going to see Harry Styles on tour or are simply checking out a local band at the dive bar in town, pair this skirt with a knotted tee and some sneakers — maybe some white Converse high-tops. Add on a cropped moto jacket and a beanie for warmth if the gig is either outdoors or overly air-conditioned!

Get the Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. The Date Night

Looking to get dressed up for a nice dinner, whether with a potential beau or a longtime lover? Whether it’s a fresh Tinder match or a beloved spouse, your date’s jaw will drop when they see you in this skirt with an equally silky cami tucked into the waistband. Add on a pair of strappy stilettos or closed-toe pumps — your choice — and layer on some chain necklaces to really shine!

4. The Pumpkin Patch

You’ll look like a star picking out pumpkins for Jack-o’-lanterns and navigating your way through corn mazes in this skirt. Try wearing it with a slouchy sweater falling off one shoulder. Add on a felt fedora to accessorize, and how about a pair of cowboy boots? Chunky sneakers work too if that corn maze is super long!

5. The Coffee Shop

Spend the day sipping away on lattes in the corner of your favorite coffee shop, wearing this skirt with a fitted turtleneck top and a neckerchief. A bun hairstyle and a cute pair of blue light glasses would be great here too, plus a pair of cozy moccasins!

Get the Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!