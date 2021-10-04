This Cozy Knit Set Is Cute Enough to Wear Out on the Town

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most matching knit sets on the market are strictly intended for lounging. Even though the matchy-matchy look is far more put-together than a pair of sweats and an old tee, we usually can’t get away with rocking these ensembles out and about.

Well, that was the case until we found this amazing two-piece outfit from MEROKEETY. The set is absolutely ideal for fall, and with the right styling, you can easily wear the look out to dinner or for a fun weekend night with friends!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Puff Sleeve 2 Piece Knit Outfit for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2021, but are subject to change.



The second we saw this set, we knew it deserved its rightful place in our closets! It comes complete with a cute bodycon knit skirt and a matching crop top made from the same cozy material. The fact that this set offers a skirt instead of pants or shorts is a major game-changer — when you wear the two together, the skirt instantly elevates its overall vibe. It’s just as comfortable as wearing a pair of lounge bottoms, but far chicer!

Naturally, the top is spectacular in its own right. It’s a loose, long-sleeve shirt that has billowy sleeves, which are cuffed to create the oh-so-popular lantern shape. Buying sets like this is always a wise investment, as it’s so easy to mix and match the pieces with other items that you already have in your dresser. You’re truly getting a major bang for your buck!

This set recently dropped on Amazon, but the initial feedback is strong. One shopper said that they were slightly weary about giving it a shot, but ultimately ended up beyond happy with their purchase! When we saw this look, we had a feeling it would become a major player in our fall wardrobes. We can wear it with slippers at home or add some knee-high boots and a leather jacket to wear it out for date night or a concert. Fashion dreams!

