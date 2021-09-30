19 Fall Tops and Dresses to Wear in 60 Degree Weather — Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we all admit that the weather has been weird and unpredictable lately? It’s pretty much a given at the start of a new season. Some days, it still feels like summer, and others have that crisp fall feel that we wait all year for. Eventually, the temps will even out and we’ll be cruising in the low-to-mid 60s — which is why we need the right fashion pieces that feel comfortable and cozy!

We’re not rocking extra thick sweaters just yet, but we can’t go out in thin tanks or camis. So, we rounded up a variety of tops and dresses for day and night that strike the balance between the two! Also, most of our picks are easy to layer with, so you can adjust them to your liking. Keep reading to shop!

19 Tops and Dresses That Are Perfect for Mild 60 Degree Weather

Casual Daytime Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This long-sleeve crop top from Wild Meadow is ideal because the knit is lightweight, plus the material has tiny holes that make it seriously breathable!

2. We Also Love: We adore the feel of this loose top from SheIn — it’s like a cross between a casual long-sleeve tee and a sweater!

3. We Can’t Forget: The minimalist vibes and structure of this oversized top from SweatyRocks make it so much more than an everyday T-shirt.

4. Best Everyday Top: If you want to wear something basic and low-key, we adore this Amazon Essentials henley!

5. Best Upgraded Basic: This MIHOLL top has amazing lantern-style sleeves that are made from a breathable lace material!

Elevated Night-Out Tops

6. Our Absolute Favorite: We are totally obsessed with the ruched mesh long sleeves that this Florens top is sporting — it’s the epitome of sultry elegance!

7. We Also Love: This Kate Kasin blouse is the type of top that you can wear out to dinner with a mini skirt or cigarette pants for a professional office look!

8. We Can’t Forget: The long sleeves on this fitted Romwe top balance out its chic asymmetrical cutouts!

9. Best Trendy Pick: The peplum look is super flattering, and this The Drop top nails the style thanks to its smocked bodice!

10. Best Staple Top: Blouses that have a loose and flowy fit like this one from Qearal are comfortable and versatile!

Low-Key Weekend Dresses

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This BTFBM ruffle dress will look amazing paired with ankle booties or white sneakers for a Sunday brunch with friends!

12. We Also Love: If you want to feel like you’re wearing a hoodie while looking cute, check out this tie-waist number from PRETTYGARDEN!

13. We Can’t Forget: We think this flowy floral midi dress from QANSI will be effortlessly glamorous with a leather moto jacket!

14. Best Simple Dress: You can style this long-sleeve swing dress from POPYOUNG with so many different jackets and accessories!

15. Best Bodycon Dress: You can wear this MiiVoo long-sleeved ruched dress with sneakers during the day and convert it into a nighttime look with some heels!

Date Night and Party Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: What’s better to wear in the fall than leather? This faux-leather dress from KUFV is getting added to our shopping cart ASAP!

17. We Also Love: This wrap sweater dress from Zonsaoja is great if you want to wear an outfit that doesn’t need a jacket!

18. We Can’t Forget: The feminine feel of this WDIRARA chiffon dress is dreamy for a romantic night out!

19. Best Summer-to-Fall Dress: This satin slip dress from Gmeitoey was a hit in the summer, and we can still wear it in the fall with all of our favorite boots and jackets!

