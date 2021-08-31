Celebrate the End of Summer in This Adorable Color-Block Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It seriously feels like the summer season just started, right? That may be the case, but Labor Day weekend is already upon Us! How did the time fly by so fast? We’re savoring these last few sweltering days ahead of the crisp fall months, and we’re going out with a bang.

If you have plans for the long weekend, you likely want to look your best for all of the Instagram pictures you’re bound to take! A dress like this one from Anna-Kaci is exactly what should be on your shopping radar. We’re obsessed with the gradient, color-block style that’s available in so many different shades!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Mosaic Gradient Color Ruffle Mini Dress for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

This mini dress has a swoon-worthy style and appears to be incredibly comfortable to wear. It offers a loose, swing-like fit and a more voluminous silhouette thanks to the tiered ruffle design. The neckline has a simple round shape, and the short sleeves boast a tiny ruffle detail along the hem, which fits in perfectly with the rest of the dress.

Each of the options up for grabs features different shades of the same color that progressively get darker, creating an ombré vibe that’s totally eye-catching. If we had to pick out just one frock, we might go for the orange version to nail that sunny summertime spirit — but any one of these garments is sure to complement your closet.

Shoppers are unabashedly loving this dress, and reiterating how comfy and easy it is to wear. They also recommend ordering your usual size if you’re unsure of which would look best on you. You can team this dress with white sneakers, heeled sandals or even a chic pump if you want to elevate the ensemble! Even though the summer is almost over, it’s never too late to add another great dress to your rotation — plus, you can just throw a jean jacket over it until temps really drop!

