Did someone say sweater weather? Fans of fall, rejoice! It’s finally time to shop for our favorite fashion season. Bring out the boots, beanies and blazers! We’re ready to get cozy. When it comes to autumnal outfits, however, one seasonal staple reigns supreme — the sweater dress. We’re simply smitten with the effortless elegance of knit frocks! Something about a sweater dress just makes Us feel so sophisticated. The thicker material gives a luxe look without trying hard.

While there are many different styles of sweater dresses on our wish list for fall, we’ve been particularly on the hunt for a body-skimming silhouette that we can take out on the town. It’s not even September yet, and we already found the fall frock of our dreams. This figure-flattering midi just dropped on Amazon! Featuring a sultry slit and square neckline, this slim-fit stunner is about to be on heavy rotation in our wardrobe. Can’t you picture it with knee-high boots or heels for date night? Read on for the rundown on this showstopping sweater dress from Amazon!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Long Sleeve Square Neck Slit Bodycon Sweater Dress Ribbed Knit Slim Fit Long Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Our formula for success this fall involves one key ingredient: the ANRABESS dress. At only $30, this ribbed knit midi looks so much more expensive than it is! In fact, at first glance, we thought it was from Aritzia or Zara. Don’t be surprised if people assume this is a designer dress.

This slim-fit style hugs your curves in all the right places without feeling too tight. And this long-sleeve midi covers up all our trouble areas (upper arms, stomach, hips) while showing off some skin. Made with stretchy fabric, this sweater dress feels like a second skin. With seven gorgeous colors to choose from — both jewel tones and neutrals — there’s a shade for every shopper. Quite frankly, we might have to buy them all.

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Long Sleeve Square Neck Slit Bodycon Sweater Dress Ribbed Knit Slim Fit Long Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Even though this slimming sweater dress is brand-new for the season, reviewers already rave about the fit! “Love this dress,” one customer said. “It’s so warm and comfortable. The design and the way [it] hugs the body makes it very sexy as well. Love the slit up the front. The sleeves are nice and long. The square neckline is very flattering. It’s very fitted but does not squeeze you. Love this, highly recommend.”

We suggest styling this midi with tall boots (snakeskin would look amazing with khaki, black or white) or heels to elongate your legs. Whether you’re going out with the girls or dressing up for a holiday party, this frock is a fall/winter winner. We’re obsessed with this sweater dress!

