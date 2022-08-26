15 Jacket and Blazer Deals on Amazon to Shop Before Fall Arrives

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Fact: We’re slightly sad that the summer is ending soon, but with fall on the horizon, we can’t be too bummed about the seasons shifting. One of the best parts about autumn is the fashion that goes along with it. Cooler weather is on the horizon, and we need to restock our wardrobes with new jackets to remain warm and comfy as the leaves start to pile up in the yard.

That being said, at the beginning of fall, we’re not wearing any heavy duty jackets. We opt for a lighter fare, including blazers and denim options that will keep Us warm without feeling overheated. Though the new season hasn’t arrived quite yet, there are a ton of jacket deals to shop on Amazon which will save you big bucks on stellar styles. Check out our favorites below!

15 Amazon Jacket Deals To Shop Ahead Of Fall

Blazers

1. This sleek and simple blazer from GRACE KARIN can be styled for the office and used as a chic going-out look — starting at just $21!

2. Shoppers describe this Lock and Love blazer as one of the most comfortable staples they own — on sale for just $29!

3. Whenever you wear this Calvin Klein blazer, you’ll feel like a boss that’s ready to take on the world — starting at just $68!

4. Another excellent blazer to wear if you want to feel powerful and in charge is this Anne Klein number — starting at just $59!

5. If you’re feeling a bit more casual, this Sidefeel blazer is a solid option that can be worn with a more low-key ensemble — starting at just $15!

Casual Jackets

6. Every savvy shopper needs to have a classic zip-up fleece like this one from Columbia on hand for chillier days — starting at just $20!

7. On colder days when you want to bundle up a bit, this packable Columbia jacket is absolutely ideal — on sale for prices starting at $52!

8. If we want to feel extra comfortable and cozy, we’ll be rocking this awesome zip-up hoodie from EFAN — starting at just $28!

Jean Jackets

9. It doesn’t get more timeless than this denim jean jacket from Wrangler — on sale for $53!

10. Slightly cropped denim jackets like this one from luvamia feel a bit more modern. It’s the perfect match for any type of high-waisted bottoms — starting at just $26!

11. Score! The iconic denim brand Levi’s is offering this stunning jacket up for grabs at a discounted price — starting at just $45!

Shackets

12. There’s nothing more quintessentially fall than a plaid button-down like this one from PIZOFF — on sale for as little as $20!

13. Reviewers say the feel of this MEROKEETY sherpa jacket is incredibly soft and plush — starting at just $34!

14. We are such huge fans of the look of this corduroy Magritta shacket — it’s incredibly versatile for the autumn air — starting at just $22!

15. This FARYSAYS shacket is the ultimate light layer to throw on as the seasons start to change and the weather gets cooler — discounted to just $34!

