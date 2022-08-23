Late Summer Sale! Browse the 15 Best Amazon Fashion Deals — Up to 56% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The end of summer is bittersweet. While we still want to soak up the sun, we’re also ready for sweater weather. It’s almost time to trade in our iced coffees for a pumpkin spice latte! But before we say farewell to summer, this is our last chance to take advantage of some of the best sales of the season! Right now, Amazon is offering major markdowns on some of the cutest styles — from sandals to two-piece sets. Plus, we even threw in some early fall fashion so you can get a head start on your layered looks. Shop these late summer deals before it’s too late!

Sandals

1. These adidas slides are a classic closet staple! Sport these sandals to the pool in the summer, or add socks when lounging around the house in the fall — originally $25, now just $19!

2. Every summer, we’re on the search for a simple pair of strappy sandals for everyday wear. Well, we finally found them with these Steve Madden leather shoes — originally $55, now starting at just $45!

3. These comfy sandals are an elevated take on the popular cloud slides, featuring adjustable buckles — originally $40, now just $23!

Tops

4. According to the New York Times, tank tops are trending. So, keep up with the sleeveless style with this Henley tank — originally $25, now just $15!

5. Dressing up for date night? Snag this lace-trim top that is on sale for 56% off — originally $29, now just $13!

6. With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, this long-sleeve square-neck bodysuit is a flattering favorite — originally $38, now just $25!

Dresses

7. This ruched mini dress is flattering on all body types, providing some tummy control with forgiving fabric. You can style this dress alone in the summer or with a sweater or jacket on top in the fall — originally $41, now just $33!

8. Get ready for any late summer or fall festivities with this long-sleeve flowy frock — originally $46, now just $40!

9. Top tier! This ruffled midi dress is a transitional dream. Twirl into fall in this breezy number — originally $49, now just $25!

Sweaters & Jackets

10. This plaid shacket is perfect for a football tailgate, pumpkin patch or an apple orchard (can you tell we’re excited about fall yet?) — originally $35, now just $30!

11. Looking for a cozy cardigan to throw on when it starts to get chilly? This slouchy wrapped sweater is your new fall favorite — originally $60, now just $38!

12. Did someone say sweater weather? This tunic top is long enough to wear with leggings for an easy autumnal outfit — originally $25, now just $18!

Two-Piece Sets

13. Two workout sets for the price of one! These matching crop top and shorts sets are ideal for running cardio or running errands — originally $46, now just $37!

14. This Y2K-inspired knit set is the optimum transitional look from summer into fall. You can’t beat the combo of comfy fabric with a colorful pattern — originally $33, now just $23!

15. Stay cool in this chic two-piece summer set, ideal for a beach cover-up or casual #OOTD — originally $33, now just $29!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

