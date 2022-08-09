Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In Spanx we trust. The shapewear brand always makes Us feel our best, sculpting our body and smoothing out our shape. But as much as we adore all the game-changing styles, we can’t always splurge on luxe looks. Luckily, we don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save big on select Spanx staples!

Right now, Spanx is offering up to 30% off a wide selection of wardrobe essentials. From bestselling leggings to barely-there underwear, these pieces will keep you comfy while contouring your figure. And hurry — Spanx’s site rarely offers discounts, so you don’t want to miss out on these major savings! Read on to shop our favorite finds from the end-of-summer sale below!

7 Best Spanx Sale Deals Right Now

1. Up to 30% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: Sweat it out in these high-waisted Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings! Designed with sweat-wicking performance fabric and a contoured waistband, these flattering bestsellers lift your booty and tone your tummy — originally $98, now just $69!

Check out more women’s leggings here!

2. Up to 30% Off Shapewear

Our Absolute Favorite: This Haute Contour bodysuit is our favorite undercover hero. Featuring a tummy panel for extra compression, this sheer bodysuit is silky-smooth and slimming — originally $148, now just $104!

Check out more women’s shapewear here!

3. Up to 30% Off Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Take this seamless tee from a workout to a night out! Made with breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, this top will keep you cool in any setting — originally $68, now just $48!

Check out more women’s tops here!

4. Up to 30% Off Undies

Our Absolute Favorite: Sick of panty lines ruining your #OOTD? This bestselling pair of undies is virtually invisible, thanks to the smoothing waistband and elastic-free edges — originally $24, now just $17!

Check out more women’s undies here!

5. Up to 30% Off Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: We tie dye for this longline sports bra! The flattering cut and fun print make for the ideal workout top — originally $68, now just $48!

Check out more women’s bras here!

6. Up to 30% Off Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Right on trend for fall, these cargo joggers are effortlessly cool for everyday wear. These soft and stretchy pants offer a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping — originally $128, now just $90!

Check out more women’s pants here!

7. Up to 30% Off Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: Run like the wind in these patterned exercise shorts! Sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these athletic shorts even come with pockets for added convenience — originally $68, now just $48!

Check out more women’s shorts here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!