Finally! A Matching Lounge Set You Can Actually Wear Out and About

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lounge sets are designed for lounging, right? For the most part this is true, but who says that these ever-so-comfy ensembles can’t be worn outside too? When you find the right set and style it correctly, you can feel relaxed wherever you go!

Sets like the one we found from CORSKI are the ultimate example of what we’re talking about. You can rock this look to sleep, lounge or wear it directly out of the house! Best of all, we know exactly how you can style it to make it appear put-together for a casual weekend day with friends. Mimosas, anyone?

Get the CORSKI Women’s Short Sleeve 2 Piece Set for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

The lounge look comes with a pair of high-waisted drawstring shorts and a matching short-sleeve top. Each of these two pieces can be worn separately with other tops and bottoms, but we’re obsessed with how they vibe together! A monochromatic ensemble is always a go-to when we don’t want to put too much thought into a basic outfit.

Both the top and bottoms in this set have details to make them feel elevated, which is why we think it’s one of the best sets to jazz up for an activity. The henley button details on the top give you a V-neckline, and the shorts offer up a beachy vibe — plus, they come with pockets!

Get the CORSKI Women’s Short Sleeve 2 Piece Set for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Wear this look with statement hoop earrings, throw on a hat or simply team it with the right pair of sandals. Boom — you’re ready to step out and take on the day. You can wear the top dangling loosely, but we suggest tucking the front into the shorts to give the silhouette a bit more shape. There are plenty of color options to choose from, so pick out which hue speaks to you and add it to your cart. The styling comes down to your own personal preference, but the one thing we do know is that you’ll feel sophisticated and comfortable however you decide to wear this set!

See it: Get the CORSKI Women’s Short Sleeve 2 Piece Set for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CORSKI and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!