Let’s face it: spring and summer can work up a good amount of body sweat. Whether you’re running errands or trying to keep it all together while commuting to the office, chances are you’ll arrive at a few places in a sweaty mess during the upcoming warmer months. To combat this struggle I endure, I set out to find a whole-body deodorant that’s gentle on the body and durable enough to withstand plenty of sweat — I found it with the Shea Moisture Whole Body Deodorant. Are you looking for a new antiperspirant to add to your hygiene mix? My favorite Shea Moisture whole body deodorant is available to shop now at Walmart — and it’s only $10!

The SheaMoisture Plant Based Women’s Whole Body Invisible Deo Stick will help you take your hygiene to the next level! It contains arrowroot for sweat absorption and a blend of other natural, healthy ingredients to provide a non-irritating formula. It glides on invisible and is perfect for melanin-rich skin.

Using this deodorant is simple and is the same process as putting on your old, reliable deodorant. The trick to using this one, which I learned throughout my using it, is that it’s best to apply this one on dry skin. You would take the cap off, roll the deodorant to the top and swipe it over sweaty and problem areas. Further, this option comes in four scents that are sure to help you smell your best all spring and summer!

What I loved most about this deodorant was how strong it was — seriously! I love floral, dainty scents, and this deodorant made sure I smelled fresh and light all day — even after a killer workout. So, if I were you, I would run to get this deodorant as quickly as possible.

While reviewing and gushing over this deodorant, one Walmart reviewer said, “I was surprised that this product worked as well as it did because it is plant-based. I expected it to smell worse because plant-based items just don’t cut it. However, this does. I love the texture. It glides on invisible and will keep you from becoming musty.”

Another reviewer added, “This deodorant smells absolutely incredible. I usually hate going through the ritual of putting on deodorant. However, this feels so comfortable on the skin. It’s nourishing and smells like a clean, nice scented fragrance.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy way to make sure your entire body avoids getting sweaty and musty, this Shea Moisture Whole Body Deodorant could do the trick — take my word for it!

