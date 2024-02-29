Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The world of deodorants is a bit of a labyrinth. There are about one million deodorants out there that promise to be natural, drying, odor-blocking, non-whitening and non-irritating — but if you’ve tested a few, you know that unfortunately, it’s never that simple. Maybe it blocks odor but doesn’t keep your pits dry, or it lasts for a few hours but fades by 2 p.m. when you really need it. Even worse, when it doesn’t stop sweat or odor and gets white marks all over your tops. There always seems to be a trade-off!

Luckily for Us, we found America’s number-one roll-on deodorant. That’s right! This “invisible” roll-on deodorant was created to address all of your BO-related concerns. The formula uses ingredients like kihada extract to break down sweat and bacteria on the skin’s surface. It doesn’t just cover up the smell of body odor, rather it eliminates the smell before it even forms (if that makes sense).

Get the Ban Invisible Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh for $5 at Target!

For 24 hours, you can rest easy knowing that you won’t be smelling like body odor; instead, you can choose between smelling like baby powder, fresh cotton, a satin breeze or no scent at all! Whether you’re breaking a sweat at the gym, giving a presentation at the office or having a first date dinner, you want to have confidence and trust that you won’t stink. Life is stressful enough, right?

In addition to preventing odor, this deodorant defends against wetness — so say goodbye to pit stains. And since the formula is clear, you can send white marks on their merry way too! (We all know the embarrassment of having white marks all over our dark clothes… not fun!) It also happens to be vegan, cruelty-free, 95% biodegradable and paraben-free — in other words, you (and your nose) can feel great about what you’re putting under your arms.

The stick is small enough to fit in your purse, gym bag or backpack, so there’s really no excuse for being smelly. Reviewers on Amazon and Target rave about this formula, calling it the “holy grail” for sensitive skin that keeps underarms smelling fresh and white mark-free.

“I love this deodorant! I’ve been using it for over 15 years and it has never let me down. I go to the gym 4/5 times a week and my underarms stay fresh and dry. I’ve tried other deodorants and always come back to ban because it’s also easy to wash off and leaves no residue.”

It’s clear that using this deodorant is the selfless thing to do — if you choose to get it, everyone around you will thank you (especially your gym buddies)!

