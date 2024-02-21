Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s almost springtime, and that means a bit more time on the trails, at the gym or the park doing yoga. Winter keeps us cooped up and statistically less active, so we’re about ready to come out of hibernation and take on the world again. (If you’ve somehow managed to remain active even during the winter months though, hats off to you!)

Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or someone dipping their toes in the cardio pond for the first time, proper workout attire is essential for both confidence and performance. Cute, functional workout clothing keeps you comfortable, engaged and excited to bust your butt on the Stairmaster. Okay, “excited” might be a stretch… but you get the point!

Related: I'm Adding These Bestselling Sandals to My Spring Vacation Bag If you live in a cold place, you’ve probably been plotting a spring travel plan since October — or even earlier — to somewhere warm and sunny. There’s something about getting out of the cold for a few days that resets the mind, body and spirit — and provides Us with some much-needed vitamin D. But […]

Workout tops and tees are pretty fail-proof, but leggings can be a total hit or miss situation. The wrong leggings slide down, bunch up, gap in weird places and ball up after one wash. Other leggings aren’t “bad” per se, but they aren’t versatile. You spend money on a pair that’s only suitable for your pilates class — so grab your wallet, because you’ll need to buy a different pair for running. What a headache!

Get the Fabletics Define High-Waisted Legging With Maximum Compression for $70! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Well, you’re in luck, because we found a compression legging to solve your workout woes — seriously! This high-waisted PowerHold legging provides the maximum amount of support for all activities, whether it be running, boxing, lifting, yoga, walking the dog, chasing the kids or booking it to your nail appointment. It holds you in without diminishing your range of motion or comfort, offering a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric and a mesh-lined waistband. Since these are sweat-proof, squat-proof and non-see-through (thank goodness), you can focus on your workout sesh without the fear of a pesky wardrobe mishap.

In addition to being a practical pick, the leggings are designed to be ultra-flattering. A high waistband, curve-defining seams and thick, smoothing fabric are just a few of the features that make them look like they were designed for you (and only you). They come in different inseam lengths and countless different colors, so it’s almost like the leggings were actually designed for you!

No surprise here: These leggings have racked up five stars from a slew of shoppers. Buyers rave about the compression fit, comfort, versatility, functionality and how well they hold up in the wash — plus, how they’re about half the price of their lululemon competitors! Tons of passionate reviewers write about their experiences with the “perfect” leggings that instantly became a “new favorite,” one saying:

“Ohhhh…..now I get it…..I’m being serious. Believe the hype.. buy into the hype…its all true. They are completely opaque, squat-proof AND camel-proof. The fabric is hard to describe; smooth like a typical compression legging/pant, but you can immediately tell that they are made from high quality fabric & are unlike any that I already own. Words can’t do them justice.”

And we can confirm: These are a new favorite of ours too. Who knew fitness fashion could be so fabulous?

Get the Fabletics Define High-Waisted Legging With Maximum Compression for $70! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other compression leggings on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us