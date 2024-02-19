Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally Presidents’ Day! While there have been deals all weekend, today marks the actual holiday — and the end of discount extravaganzas for most retailers. If you didn’t end up buying that sectional sofa and still have a few bucks left, take advantage of the fact that even Michael Kors is having a sale right now.

Maybe you haven’t been in the market for a new bag, but once you start looking, the options are incredibly enticing. Some of the hottest tote bags are hundreds of dollars off, whether that’s a small, large, colorful, neutral or patterned tote. No matter which is on your radar, there’s a steal of a deal waiting for you. Your rich mom style aspirations are about to become a reality! (Plus, if you already have a tote, you can get shoulder bags, crossbody bags, satchels, shoes and more for prices so low, they almost seem incorrect.)

If you’re ready to level up your “post-tennis lunch in the Hamptons” look (even if you’re nowhere near the east coast), check out our favorite totes below and grab your top pick before someone else does!

Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Tote

When you need a spacious bag that goes with everything and won’t weigh you down, look no further than this timeless tote designed for day trips and long weekends.

Get the Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag for $119 (originally $498) at Michael Kors!

Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Top-Zip Tote

Some days, you just want to carry your essentials. This mini bag is compact yet practical with an attachable strap to transform your bag from tote to crossbody!

Get the Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (originally $448) at Michael Kors!

Pratt Large Signature Logo Tote

Let’s face it: Michael Kors bags have an iconic design. Show the brand some love with this logo-printed large tote! Hundreds of people give this gem five stars.

Get the Pratt Large Signature Logo Tote Bag for $119 (originally $498) at Michael Kors!

Mercer Large Pebbled Leather Accordion Tote

Dark cherry-colored pebbled leather makes this bag nothing short of bold. The classy style pairs perfectly with everything from a nice black dress to your casual yoga outfit!

Get the Mercer Large Pebbled Leather Accordion Tote Bag for $149 (originally $558) at Michael Kors!

Emilia Large Logo Tote

You probably haven’t seen a Michael Kors bag like this one. An elegant belted design makes it oh-so-unique! You can store your laptop, a change of clothes and all the basics.

Get the Emilia Large Logo Tote Bag for $119 (originally $558) at Michael Kors!

Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Metallic Top-Zip Tote

Metallic is totally trendy right now. You can snag this small tote in pale gold or pink, but we’re telling you — you’ll want them both. A functional top zip keeps your belongings extra secure.

Get the Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Metallic Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (originally $498) at Michael Kors!

Eliza Extra-Large Leather and Shearling Reversible Tote

Have you ever heard of a reversible tote bag? This one has a classic leather exterior and a fuzzy shearling interior that can be reversed for a cozy, seasonal look.

Get the Eliza Extra-Large Leather and Shearling Reversible Tote Bag for $169 (originally $458) at Michael Kors!

