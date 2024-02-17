Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s Presidents’ Day weekend, and you know what that means — sales galore at all of our favorite stores! Whether you’re staying put or traveling, chances are you’ll have your laptop handy. Deals have already started at endless retailers across the web, so no need to sit around waiting for Monday to start shopping. The time is now!

Even if you aren’t looking for something in particular, you just may find the item you didn’t know you needed. Celebrate the three-day weekend by scoring a great deal on furniture, clothing, tech, mattresses and more — see some of our favorites below!

Brooklinen

Our Absolute Favorite: From now until February 19, the store is offering 20% off sitewide plus up to 45% off bundles including “the internet’s favorite sheets,” a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases — originally $363, now $217!

Benefit Cosmetics

Our Absolute Favorite: You can get up to 50% off some of Benefit Cosmetics’ bestselling brow, skin and makeup products. This tinted eyelash primer is what your beauty routine needs — originally $29, now $15!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite: lululemon makes too much sometimes, which means we get leggings, shorts, joggers, tops, sports bras and coats for a steal — originally $68, now $49!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite: In its four-day sale, Target is offering deals on everything: home, electronics, clothing, beauty and more. This Sense 2 Fitbit was $250, now it’s $200!

Albany Park

Our Absolute Favorite: From now until February 27, you can snag up to 35% off the couch of your dreams. This modern sofa has deep, plush cushioning — originally $1,659, now $1,394!

Tempur-Pedic

Our Absolute Favorite: Get a cozy mattress of your choosing for up to 30% off — plus $300 in accessories — originally $1,999, now $1,399!

QVC

Our Absolute Favorite: The Presidents’ Day Clearance Event means thousands of deals across all categories at QVC. Grab this bladeless fan for $320 (originally $450) with the special sale!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ve been eyeing a new vacuum? Well, now’s your chance to get a best-selling Dyson vacuum for $155 cheaper — originally $350, now $195!

Buffy

Our Absolute Favorite: Grab a pair of these soft, breathable sheets and many other items like comforters, bedding, mattresses and pillows for up to 20% off — originally $189, now $151!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s still freezing outside, so it’s about time you grab a deal on a trendy new jacket like this quilted Michael Kors gem and countless other clothing items — originally $250, now $150!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: It doesn’t get much better than a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones. Get them for $379 (originally $429)!

Our Absolute Favorite Kitchen Deal: This coffee and espresso machine comes with espresso pods — it’s the perfect all-in-one machine for coffee lovers — originally $213, now $149!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: These Adidas athletic shoes will give you the pep in your step needed to crush your running game — originally $75, now $60!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: If you have a home office and need extra space, outlets and drawers to keep organized, check out this L-shaped desk that features an LED light strip — originally $160, now $137!

Our Absolute Favorite Miscellaneous Deal: Just because you have a desk job doesn’t mean you have to be sitting all day. This under-desk treadmill is so handy — originally $300, now $200!