All of the Best Presidents’ Day 2024 Sales — Our Master List

Presidents’ Day 2024 is almost here! The holiday, which always falls on a Monday, is on February 19 this year. But that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to nab some special deals!

Whether you need a new mattress, some fresh fashion, a coveted wish list item or an unexpected surprise, we have all of the best online shopping sales and deals listed out for you below. We’re linking you right to each site. Let’s get started!

The Best Presidents’ Day 2024 Deals

Mattresses and Bedding

Presidents’ Day sales are particularly strong in the bedroom department. If you’ve been hesitating to pick up a new mattress, now is an excellent opportunity thanks to buzzy brands like Helix and Nolah!

Avocado is offering 10% off sitewide through March 4!

Bear is offering 35% off sitewide with code PRESDAY through March 4!

through March 4! Brentwood Home is offering 10% off sitewide through March 4!

Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide through February 19!

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 30% off sitewide through February 19!

DreamCloud is offering 50% off all mattresses for new costumers through February 22!

Helix is offering 25% off everything with code PDS25 through February 19!

through February 19! Leesa is offering up to 20% off mattresses through February 27!

Nectar is offering up to 40% off mattresses through February 22!

Nolah is offering 35% off through February 19!

Parachute is offering up to $500 off mattresses through February 19!

Sealy is offering up to $200 off Posturepedic Plus mattresses through February 27!

Stearns & Foster is offering up to $600 off select mattresses through February 27!

Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets through February 27!

Tuft & Needle is offering 20% off all mattresses through February 26!

Furniture

Furniture is also a popular category, with major retailers like Wayfair and Raymour & Flanigan marking down some of their most popular pieces!

7th Avenue is offering 10% off sitewide with code PRESDAY through February 19!

through February 19! Albany Park is offering up to 35% off sitewide through February 27!

Article is offering up to 30% off sitewide through February 19!

Raymour & Flanigan is offering up to 30% off through February 26!

Wayfair is offering up to 70% off for a limited time!

Miscellaneous

From fashion to tech, there are plenty of coveted deals to grab courtesy of brands like Frame and Lenovo!

Frame is offering an extra 30% off markdowns through February 19!

Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 70% off everything and an extra 20% off sale styles!

Lenovo is offering up to 54% off select doorbusters through February 18!

Schwinn is offering $200 off the 490 Elliptical through February 29!

QVC is offering thousands of limited-time deals through February 19!

Diane von Furstenberg is offering 20% off with code PREZ20 through February 19!

through February 19! Wrangler is offering a BOGO deal on jeans with code STOCKUP through February 16!