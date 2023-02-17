lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section May Be Better Than Presidents’ Day Sales

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore a good sale! With President’s Day weekend on the horizon, plenty of stores are offering amazing deals. However, the lululemon We Made Too Much section already has incredible items on sale. We know, we know — from sizes being sold out, to a seemingly endless amount of items, the sale section can be daunting. Luckily for you, Shop With Us did some digging and found seven of the best items marked down now.

From workout tops to jackets, and bras to leggings or joggers, lululemon has pulled out all the stops — and for a fraction of the original prices!

These Popular Leggings

We all know lululemon has the best leggings ever — even without a discount! This pair of high rise leggings is designed for running, meaning they’re slick and won’t cause any friction between your legs. They also feature pockets, so you can easily slide your phone in, plus a back pocket with a zipper to store headphones or keys. What’s not to love?

Get the Swift Speed High-Rise Tights from lululemon starting at $49!

This Sleek Sports Bra

If you’re in the market for a bra you can comfortably wear as a shirt, look no further! This longline bra has medium support and is designed for training. It’s also made with the brand’s fastest-drying fabric so you won’t have to worry about sweat marks.

Get the Wunder Train Longline Bra from lululemon starting at $39!

This Functional Jacket

Having a fitness jacket — especially in the winter — is a must. An added layer while exercising can change the way you work out. On a less frigid day, you can wear it outside and feel comfortable enough to go for a run. The jacket is designed for training and running, so it will keep you warm enough without overheating.

Get the Swiftly Relaxed Half Zip from lululemon for $74!

These Lovely Leggings

These extra soft and stretchy leggings are made for any yoga lover! They’re constructed from an ultra-breathable material and even boast a pocket in the waistline to stash a card or key without it sliding around.

Get the Align High-Rise Pant from lululemon starting at $49!

This Trendy Shirt

This top is so chic, you’ll be able to wear it when you’re not working out! While it’s technically designed for yoga, you’ll be able to throw it on with any athleisure essential. The shirt is made from a soft and stretchy material you’ll instantly fall in love with. It comes in tie-dye and solid color options!

Get the Ebb to Street Long Sleeve Shirt from lululemon starting at $54!

These Essential Joggers

Who doesn’t love velour sweats? Not only are they super comfy, they also look seriously pricey. You can lounge around the house or run errands in style with these trousers on deck. The pants are high-rise and have pockets with an interior card sleeve.

Get the Ready to Crush High-Rise Velour Joggers from lululemon starting at $59!

This Trusty Tank Top

This top is finished with a high neckline, racer back and cropped length, making it the cutest workout shirt you will ever own. It’s designed for training, ensuring everything will stay in place while moving around — you’ll be perfectly protected and oh-so-comfy.

Get the Invigorate Training Tank Top from lululemon starting at$29!

Not done shopping? See other products lululemon has to offer on sale here!

