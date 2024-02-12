Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re with you… we love Free People. Everything, from the styles and quality to the boho flare and versatility, is perfect — well, everything except the price. If the cost of a single sweater makes you flinch, we’re with you on that too! It’s hard to shell out a solid chunk of your paycheck on a single item. Are the ultra-trendy sweaters, tops, jumpsuits, dresses and pants actually worth it?

Related: 17 Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces for Effortless Styling It’s rough being a mom sometimes. While you can’t always control your kids (especially their tantrums), one thing you can control is your style. What I mean by that is when you look good, you feel good; and sometimes, wearing a great pair of jeans or a perfectly tailored jacket can make you feel like […]

That’s for you to decide, but if you’re on the fence and in the market for budget-friendly alternatives, you’ve come to the right place! We found 13 of the most eccentric, boho-chic finds for less than half the price. And as we get into the warmer months, boho style only gets hotter — so if you’re ready to get ahead of the fashion curve this spring and save a few (or many) bucks in the process, read on for our top picks!

Sweaters

Ready for the beach: This sweater may be designed as a swim cover-up, but you can rock it this winter and spring with a tight turtleneck top underneath — just $37!

Tasseled up: When it’s extra chilly outside, sometimes all you want is to wrap yourself up in a blanket. A trendy fringe poncho is the golden ticket — just $33!

Go with everything: This cardigan sweater is the all-in-one garment you need to get through winter and spring. Bonus: You can wear it open and unbuttoned during summer months — just $60!

Happy hippie: How could this ’60s-inspired crochet vest not make you smile? It’s fun, it’s colorful, it’s stylish; it’s exactly what the free spirit needs in her closet — just $27!

Chunky knit: This sweater is ranked Amazon’s Choice, and for good reason. The chunky knit and breathable mesh give you an artsy flair without causing you to overheat — originally $44, now just $33!

Related: 17 of the Best Designer Lookalikes on Amazon to Get Celeb Style for Less One of my favorite pastimes is scrolling through Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and my primary news sources (Us, of course) to see what A-list celebrities are wearing to inspire my next outfit. I’ll save and screenshot each piece I love, and then filter out what I really want to buy. The problem? Sometimes, I scroll down […]

Jumpsuits

Total fashionista: These loose, wide-leg bib pants are sure to set the style bar near you. Wear them with a bandeau top, short-sleeve or long-sleeve shirt depending on the season — originally $46, now just $28!

Floral and functional: No need to sacrifice your original, SoCal style for comfort and functionality… this jumpsuit has you covered — just $20!

Chic queen: This is the archetype of a slightly formal and elegant boho outfit. Wear it with wedges and a brown floppy hat to seal the trendy deal — just $39!

Tops

Ready for spring: It’s never too early to start stocking your closet for the months ahead! You’ll fall in love with the lantern sleeves and slimming ruched material of this dressy top — originally $60, now just $28!

Tan lace: Something about a tan-beige lace exudes free-spirit energy. This top is ideal for all seasons, pairing perfectly with jeans, skirts and shorts alike — originally $25, now just $17!

No sleeves needed: This top comes in 25 different colors, and we’re telling you: you’re going to want them all. Grab one (or two) at nearly half-off — originally $50, now just $28!

Related: If You Love a Retro Vibe, We Just Found Your New Favorite Jacket In a world where fashion and style are constantly evolving, there’s something charming about vintage items — cars, home decor, antiques and clothing. Vintage items remind us that trendy isn’t always timeless, but timeless is always trendy! This is especially true on the fashion front. Distressed detailing, a worn-in look and retro colors are key […]

Pants

Chic casual: Lounge pants never looked so good! These pants flatter the waist with a comfy elastic band and give your legs plenty of room to roam — originally $40, now just $26!

Smocked linen: If you’re looking for an everyday pant that can be dressed up or down, we found your match. These pants will be your new wardrobe staple all year round — just $33!