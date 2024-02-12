Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We’re with you… we love Free People. Everything, from the styles and quality to the boho flare and versatility, is perfect — well, everything except the price. If the cost of a single sweater makes you flinch, we’re with you on that too! It’s hard to shell out a solid chunk of your paycheck on a single item. Are the ultra-trendy sweaters, tops, jumpsuits, dresses and pants actually worth it?
That’s for you to decide, but if you’re on the fence and in the market for budget-friendly alternatives, you’ve come to the right place! We found 13 of the most eccentric, boho-chic finds for less than half the price. And as we get into the warmer months, boho style only gets hotter — so if you’re ready to get ahead of the fashion curve this spring and save a few (or many) bucks in the process, read on for our top picks!
Sweaters
Ready for the beach: This sweater may be designed as a swim cover-up, but you can rock it this winter and spring with a tight turtleneck top underneath — just $37!
Tasseled up: When it’s extra chilly outside, sometimes all you want is to wrap yourself up in a blanket. A trendy fringe poncho is the golden ticket — just $33!
Go with everything: This cardigan sweater is the all-in-one garment you need to get through winter and spring. Bonus: You can wear it open and unbuttoned during summer months — just $60!
Happy hippie: How could this ’60s-inspired crochet vest not make you smile? It’s fun, it’s colorful, it’s stylish; it’s exactly what the free spirit needs in her closet — just $27!
Chunky knit: This sweater is ranked Amazon’s Choice, and for good reason. The chunky knit and breathable mesh give you an artsy flair without causing you to overheat — originally $44, now just $33!
Jumpsuits
Total fashionista: These loose, wide-leg bib pants are sure to set the style bar near you. Wear them with a bandeau top, short-sleeve or long-sleeve shirt depending on the season — originally $46, now just $28!
Floral and functional: No need to sacrifice your original, SoCal style for comfort and functionality… this jumpsuit has you covered — just $20!
Chic queen: This is the archetype of a slightly formal and elegant boho outfit. Wear it with wedges and a brown floppy hat to seal the trendy deal — just $39!
Tops
Ready for spring: It’s never too early to start stocking your closet for the months ahead! You’ll fall in love with the lantern sleeves and slimming ruched material of this dressy top — originally $60, now just $28!
Tan lace: Something about a tan-beige lace exudes free-spirit energy. This top is ideal for all seasons, pairing perfectly with jeans, skirts and shorts alike — originally $25, now just $17!
No sleeves needed: This top comes in 25 different colors, and we’re telling you: you’re going to want them all. Grab one (or two) at nearly half-off — originally $50, now just $28!
Pants
Chic casual: Lounge pants never looked so good! These pants flatter the waist with a comfy elastic band and give your legs plenty of room to roam — originally $40, now just $26!
Smocked linen: If you’re looking for an everyday pant that can be dressed up or down, we found your match. These pants will be your new wardrobe staple all year round — just $33!