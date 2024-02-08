Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In a world where fashion and style are constantly evolving, there’s something charming about vintage items — cars, home decor, antiques and clothing. Vintage items remind us that trendy isn’t always timeless, but timeless is always trendy! This is especially true on the fashion front.

Distressed detailing, a worn-in look and retro colors are key in cultivating a vintage vibe in clothing that isn’t actually decades old. While true vintage clothing isn’t made in 2024, vintage-style clothing is — and we’re all about it! We found a shacket with all of the telltale signs of a vintage garment (distressed, worn-in and retro) plus Aztec-inspired patterns, a fringe bottom, a button-up design and classic denim material. Even if you didn’t live during the ’70s or ’80s, this shacket will make you feel fabulously nostalgic!

Get the Lumister Aztec Denim Vintage Shacket for $40 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

While denim jackets can be stiff and scratchy, this shacket is made of cotton and polyester, so it’s soft on your skin. It has the basic features of a denim jacket, like chest pockets, button cuffs and brown stitching — but it’s anything but basic. Colors like red, orange, green and dark blue are peppered across the front of the piece, joining up on the back into a traditional Aztec-style design with sharp lines, triangular formations, repetitive elements and geometric patterns.

The shacket’s material is light enough to wear during the warmer months but suitable to layer during colder months, as the colors tie in with every season. In other words, you can rock the bold and rebellious style all year round! The garment has an oversized fit, so try layering it with a sweater in the winter, a trusty T-shirt in the spring and a breezy tank top in the summer.

It also boasts a western flair, so if you’re into that trend, try pairing it with distressed denim jeans and cowgirl boots for the ultimate fashion statement. For the day to day, we adore the look of this jacket with leggings, sneakers and a brown suede purse. However you choose to style it, you’ll be giving off casually cool energy wherever you go! As one reviewer put it, this shacket is a “stylish and versatile must-have for every fashionista.” We couldn’t agree more!

If you love the style but aren’t a fan of the colors, there are 13 different shackets to choose from all featuring the same aesthetic. You’re bound to find your perfect match! It will also make a fantastic gift for the boho-chic, retro-loving style star in your life. For anyone with an affinity for vintage, this is a shacket made in heaven!

