15 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts Up to 25% Off

The Beatles famously crooned, “Can’t buy me love.” While we agree with that sentiment, you can still express your affection with a thoughtful present! And since Valentine’s Day is exactly week away, now is the perfect opportunity to show that special someone how much you care.

Roses are red and flowers are nice, but go for a gift based off our advice! Give your girlfriend, wife, mother or bestie a treasure that will last. We rounded up our 15 top picks that any lady will love, from jewelry to handbags. And as a bonus, most of our selections are currently on sale!

Shop these last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts below!

You can never go wrong with candle as a foolproof gift! This Diptyque duo is a limited-edition candle set for Valentine’s Day.

Paint the town red in this trendy pointed-toe pumps! Bows and the color red are both in style right now, so we’re head over heels for these shoes. Take 25% off all heels at Journee Collection until tomorrow!

This Below 60 starter kit comes with a plug-in fragrance diffuser and three fragrance refills. Chief brand director Hilary Duff said, “My personal fav is if citrus were a feeling, but I really do love them all. I’m so excited for you to try them and come on this new adventure with me.” Right now, when you buy two starter kits, you get a third for free! Don’t miss this amazing deal.

Wear your heart on your sleeve (literally!) with this 14-karat gold heart bracelet by Dana Rebecca Designs. The heart is engraveable, so you can add initials to customize this gift.

Pucker up for a Valentine’s Day smooch! From now until the end of March, take 10% off lip crayons from Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs brand with the code USWEEKLY10.

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a cult-favorite accessory, and now it’s available in pink shades for Valentine’s Day! Any gal on the go will appreciate this gift.

Cozy Earth makes the softest styles, from linens to loungewear. Snag this brand-new pajama set in the sunny shade of Limoncello. Plus, take 20-25% off the entire site from now until February 15!

If you want to spice up your Valentine’s Day, shop this super stretchy lace bralette from Felina — and while you’re at it, mix and match panties (five for $40!). Bonus: for a limited time, get a free satin kimono with any purchase over $80!

Slay Valentine’s Day with this babydoll dress from Victoria’s Secret! The red lace coupled with the pink bow is too cute.

Elevate your outfits with this Tory Burch shoulder bag in a trendy wine red tone! This purse is currently on sale, so add to cart before it sells out.

Luxuriously soft and effortlessly elegant, the J.Crew oversized cashmere wrap is a closet staple. You can use this versatile scarf as a blanket while traveling or as a winter neck shield.

We love the look of this vintage-inspired monogram necklace from Free People. Personalize your present with your lover’s initial!

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium is one of our favorite perfumes! Now you can gift this seductive scent with a special set that includes a full-size bottle and travel-size fragrance.

For the Makeup Maven: Bloc Bags Kiss Cosmetics Bag

Valentine’s Day smooches! Reviewers rave about this Kiss Cosmetics Bag to hold all of your makeup products.

Wake up and smell the coffee with this trio of Valentine’s Day mugs! Give all three cups to one person or spread the love.

