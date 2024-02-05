Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Many of Us are starting to get excited for spring. You may be in the same boat, already planning out your garden or scouting new patio furniture, but we all need to pause for a quick reality check: it’s still chilly outside. That doesn’t have to be a bad thing (winter is beautiful, after all), but if you’re starting to be over it — same.

One of the best ways to fight the winter blues — in addition to looking forward to the months ahead — is to pick out something new and fun to wear. Retail therapy? Maybe!

That said, since it’s nearly transitional weather, you’re probably not looking to score a heavy-duty down jacket. If you buy something, you likely want it to work for both winter and spring. That’s where we come in! We found 17 medium-warmth vests, jackets, hats and gloves to carry you through the strange in-between temperatures coming up. Read on to shop!

Vests

1. Pick a color: This quilted vest comes in 25 different colors (actually, not figuratively). You can be as springy or as neutral as you like — originally $40, now $33!

2. Crowd fave: Water-resistant and packable, this trendy vest is all you need for your upcoming outdoor adventures — originally $48, now $40!

3. Leave it open: If you’re in need of a layering staple which keeps you as cozy as you are trendy, a puffy, oversized vest is a safe bet — originally $49, now $40!

4. Early bird: Something about this vest makes you look like the type of person up at 6 a.m. for yoga — originally $46, now $43!

5. Classic Columbia: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is how the saying goes. Columbia outerwear is always a safe choice — originally $45, now $39!

6. Cropped and collared: Trendy is right. This cropped puffer vest will be your winter and spring go-to from now on — originally $43, now $27!

7. A little preppy: This lightweight vest pairs perfectly with a tight long-sleeve tee and your favorite pair of jeans — originally $43, now $33!

Jackets

8. Functional fashionista: Rain is inevitable come March and April. You can dance in the drops with this stylish jacket — originally $60, now $51!

9. Slightly oversized: Oversized is totally in. This diamond-quilted coat can be dressed up for work or down for a daily stroll — $49!

10. Fuzzy queen: Just as you do during the winter, you’ll want something ultra-cozy to wear around the house, out to lunch or on a walk with the dog this spring — originally $60, now $25!

11. So ’70s: We all know that styles cycle back every few decades. Welcome to the party, bomber jackets — $40!

12. Pilates mom: Looking like a rich mom is such a trend right! Rock this zip-up with leggings and white sneakers to really seal the aesthetic — originally $47, now $28!

13. Sun protected: When the day calls for something outdoors, this quick-drying zip up has got your back — just $28!

14. Rain, rain, go away: Don’t settle for getting soaked! This waterproof, casual-fitting coat is easy to pack, quick to dry and perfect for your day-to-day — originally $40, now $35!

Hats and Gloves

15. The perfect match: Finding a pair of hats and gloves that match is a pain… so buy them together! These ones are extra versatile for three-season wear — originally $36, now $33!

16. A runner’s dream: These gloves are thin enough to allow for full finger mobility, yet thick enough to keep your hands warm — originally $20, now $15!

17. Kicked up a notch: How often do you want to wear a baseball cap, but not have it cramp your hairstyle? All the time? Us, too — originally $25, now $20!

