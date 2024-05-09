Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweatsuits are one of those clothing categories that often gets pigeonholed into being an after-work, laid-up-on-the-couch outfit that normally never sees the light of day. But truthfully, if we styled them right, they could be so much more chic than that — and Emily Blunt just proved it.

In the latest example of the “celebrities, they’re just like Us” trope, the Devil Wears Prada actress just did what we all love to do after a long day at work: throw on a comfy sweatsuit. Blunt, however, made that look incredibly fashion-forward while leaving the set of The Drew Barrymore Show after doing press for her new movie, The Fall Guy. Her matching set included an Alala Phoebe Mock Knit top with Alala Phoebe Trousers in Khaki, and she jazzed up the outfit with some accessories that included a Miu Miu patent tote, Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Snake Earrings and some round, tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Want to start using sweatsuits for more than just couch time? We found a similar-looking brown matching sweatsuit that’s 90% less than Blunt’s, but still brings the cozy and chic vibes.

Get the Paintcolors Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Sweatsuit for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Paintcolors Long Sleeve Crew-Neck Sweatsuit will have you looking and feeling just as stylish and comfortable as Blunt, but without the major impact to your wallet. Much like hers, the sweatsuit comes in a relaxed, two-piece set that includes a long-sleeve, crew-neck top and matching joggers that feature a drawstring waist, pockets and cuffed ankles. Made of a part polyester and part cotton, the whole sweatsuit will be breathable, stretchy and soft to the touch.

You could style the tracksuit like Blunt with your favorite pair of sunglasses, a statement tote bag, some tennis shoes and gold earrings for doing everything from picking the kids up at school to running to a yoga class or even for wearing on a coffee run. However, other accessories would be fun to pair with it as well, such as comfortable (but cute) slides, silver or gold necklaces and a baseball cap.

You can get Blunt’s tawny color of choice, but it also comes in 26 other colors and styles, so you can pick depending on your taste. Plus, you can be sure it’ll fit most any body type, as it comes in sizes XS-XXL and shoppers say it “has a beautiful drape which flatters the figure” no matter what size you may be.

See it: Get the Paintcolors Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Sweatsuit for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Paintcolors here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

