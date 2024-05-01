Emily Blunt’s Balloon-Leg Trousers Are Everything — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Balloon-leg trousers are about to seriously blow up thanks to Emily Blunt.

The actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Monday, April 29, to promote her new movie, The Fall Guy. Her all-black outfit was one to remember, featuring a Louis Vuitton turtleneck, Tiffany jewelry and a pair of Stella McCartney Balloon-Leg Satin Trousers.

These pants became an immediate obsession for Us – but we knew we’d need to find a different option for our own closet, as they cost nearly $1,000. Ready to see what we found?

Get the Jeaamksser Wide-Leg Trousers for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

These Amazon trousers have the look, the color, the silky material — they’re exactly what we wanted, and they cost 96% less than Blunt’s pair of designer pants. They’re even on Prime!

You can nab these bottoms in sizes S-XL, as well as in four other colorways. It may be warming up, but the breathable material will make these pants a go-to for looking sophisticated during spring and summer. Extra points for the roomy pockets, of course!

Want something more voluminous? A different type of material? A stretchier waistband? Whatever it is, we probably have it already picked out for you. See seven other similar styles we spotted below!

