There are plenty of training shoes out there which claim to be cloud-like and performance-boosting. Well, I’m here to report that I’ve got the real deal — they have been on my feet nearly every day since June! And I’m not usually one to drop $200 of my hard-earned dollars on a pair of shoes, but I don’t regret this purchase in the slightest given how often I wear them and how well they have held up.

As someone who works out every single day, I’ve tried more training shoes than I can count. But I always run into a clash of style, comfort and functionality. If they’re ultra-cute, they aren’t cushioned enough; if they’re perfect for running, they look like a space shoe; if they have too much arch support, they aren’t suitable for my lifting routine. It’s a struggle! But these workout shoes harmonize all of the factors, knocking every other workout shoe I’ve owned far out of the park.

Get the Nike Air VaporMax Plus for $210 at Nordstrom!

The ultra-modern design elevates my workout outfits as well as my day-to-day athleisure wear. It’s a very unique style which turns heads and catches attention — not in the same way as a long fancy gown does — but in a, “Wow, that’s a very cool shoe” type of way. The shoes also don’t have most of the tell-tale Nike features (even the swoosh is somewhat hard to see), so people often inquire about where they’re from.

VaporMax Air technology makes these cushiony and extra comfortable, absorbing shock and propelling you about your mission. Rubber “bubbles” on the outsole not only look snazzy, but are placed in high-wear areas to give you better traction. Plus, the shoes themselves are lightweight, so you’ll be extra agile. Even if you’re not wearing them to work out, you can still enjoy all of the features which make this such an exceptional shoe.

The Vapormax Plus is, in my opinion, the best walking shoe — especially for narrow feet. You’ll be obsessed with the plush feel on your heels! And while white makes these shoes look the most cloud-like, you can still have the cloud-like feel with other colors. Whether you’re shopping on Nordstrom or Nike, you’ll see a slew of other shades that are equally as chic. Choices, choices!

These shoes are unisex, so be sure to select your correct size based on men’s sizing. If you and your guy want to match (I highly recommend), get each other a pair for Valentine’s Day. You’ll be the king and queen of the clean, sporty look!

