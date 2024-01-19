Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you aren’t familiar with the Golden Goose sneaker trend which has blown up over these past few years, let Us sum it up for you: Golden Goose sneakers are a high-end, expensive Italian shoe designed with a one-of-a-kind distressed style and an iconic star logo. They became a fad, in part, when celebrities like Megan Fox, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff started rocking them on the regular. Nowadays, these leather kicks are a symbol of status — similar to a designer bag or an expensive pair of pumps with red bottoms.

The great thing about the distressed style of Golden Gooses? Well, it’s shockingly easy to channel. Think about it: any pair of shoes you wear for long enough starts to get scuffed and have a worn-in appearance. So if you’re willing to dedicate a couple months to creating your own designer-looking shoe, we found the perfect sneaker for you — and it’s on sale now at Amazon!

Get the Party Women’s Fashion Star Sneaker Cushioned Walking Shoes for $45 (originally $55!) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Most Golden Goose sneakers hover around the $600 or $700 mark, but some go all the way up to $2,275 (wild, we know!). We can’t vouch for the comfort of the iconic shoes since reviews are hard to come by (and most of Us haven’t tried them for ourselves!), but thousands of people love these designer lookalikes that are on sale for $45. They have a plush, padded footbed, making them extra comfortable for the day-to-day grind and long walks — essentially, wherever your day takes you! One reviewer, who owns both Gucci and Golden Goose sneakers, finds this cute sneaker “so much more lightweight and comfortable” than its luxury counterparts. That’s what we like to hear!

Related: In the Heart of Cozy Season, Cozy Earth's Bestsellers Just Went on Sale We’re in the midst of the chilly season and that means plenty of time indoors, laying on the couch in comfy clothing and (hopefully) wrapped tightly in a blanket. Your relaxation time is about to improve significantly, because Cozy Earth is having a 20-25% off site-wide sale in addition to its standing deals on bestsellers! […]

These sneakers boast a majority of the telltale Golden Goose features — low tops, shiny accents, a leather-like material, rubber soles, a lace-up style and, of course, a star. Basically, these can provide your wardrobe with designer flair without damaging your checking account. The metallic gold (faux) leather is ultra-stylish and versatile enough to team with any casual (or casual-adjacent) outfit you have in mind. And if you choose to wear gold jewelry with your outfits, that’s 20 fashion bonus points!

“Every time I wear these shoes, I have people asking me if they are Golden Gooses, lol. They are not only super cute and match nearly everything, but supportive and comfortable, especially for the very affordable price,” one shopper shared.

Okay, count Us in! We’re ready to get our DIY on by rocking these rain or shine (or slush, at this time of year). And remember, if you really want to channel the real deal, don’t be afraid to get ’em dirty!

Get the Party Women’s Fashion Star Sneaker Cushioned Walking Shoes for $45 (originally $55!) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: Get This Bestselling Michael Kors Crossbody for 33% Off on Amazon We’re approaching springtime — sort of. Yes, “approaching” might be a stretch, but we’re getting closer every day. This means you’ll likely be going out and about more often, so you’re bound to need a fashionable and functional way to carry all of your essentials. But there are a few important considerations at play when […]

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other fashionable sneakers on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!