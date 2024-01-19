Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re approaching springtime — sort of. Yes, “approaching” might be a stretch, but we’re getting closer every day. This means you’ll likely be going out and about more often, so you’re bound to need a fashionable and functional way to carry all of your essentials. But there are a few important considerations at play when choosing a bag; first, it has to be the right style for you; second, it has to be spacious enough, but not too big; third, it has to be high quality — because who wants to buy a bag only to need a new one two months later?

If you want to take the guesswork out of finding a well-made, high-quality purse, there’s no better brand to shop than Michael Kors. Notorious for luxury craftsmanship and glam, these bags have an aura of sophistication that comes with a world-renowned designer reputation. With these bags, all you have to think about is your outfit! But designer bags are expensive — that’s why when a deal comes around, we gear up to hop on!

Get the Michael Kors Ginny Medium Logo Crossbody for $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This Michael Kors crossbody bag is beloved by thousands for its durability, versatility and understated design. The design is compact, perfect for the day-to-day or a night out on the town. You’ll love the pebbled-leather look coupled with gold-tone hardware, iconic logo printing, subtle brown accents and a trendy oversized tassel. If “go-with-everything” is on your priorities list, you’re covered with this bag! The style will make any ‘fit a touch (and a half) more elegant, chic and modern. And the strap is adjustable, so you can make the style your own in more ways than one!

For a casual winter moment, try teaming it with wide-leg jeans, sneakers and your favorite cozy sweater or with leggings, boots and a puffer. The sky’s the limit for day-to-day wear! If fancy is on your agenda, you’ll be a showstopper if you rock this bag with a long black dress and gold heels.

Related: Hailey Bieber Has Loved These Designer Earrings for Years — Get the Look Nothing makes an outfit quite like a nice pair of earrings — and every once in a blue moon, a good set of sparklers is worth the splurge. But $1,350? That’s pushing it for most of Us! If you’re a mega-model like Hailey Bieber, however, that price tag is a drop in the bucket. Case […]

You’re also fully covered on the functionality front; the size is ideal to fit your phone, wallet, makeup and a few other essentials without being bulky. It’s not large enough to fit a change of clothes and an umbrella, but most small items are fair game! You’ll find a top zip, back zip and interior slip pocket to keep your basics organized.

If you’re left wondering if there’s a catch, the only “catch” is that it’s on sale — so you’ll have to act quick before other buyers steal your thunder.

Get the Michael Kors Ginny Medium Logo Crossbody for $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other Michael Kors bags and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us