If there were a “Versatile Shoe of the Year” award, it would probably go to the humble white sneaker. Think about it: what don’t white sneakers go with? Instead of prepping an outfit, only to stare at your shoes for ten minutes, trying to decide which ones go best with your dress, jeans, jumpsuit, lounge set or sweater, white sneakers are a tried-and-true life hack to expedite your getting-ready process. Since they’re bound to enhance any ensemble, they take the guesswork out of choosing what to wear.

But of course, you don’t want just any white shoe; in order for it to be a fashion panacea, the footwear has to be as comfortable as it is trendy. That’s where choosing a reliable brand comes into play. Take, for instance, these chic Reebok sneakers. They’re a comfy classic loved by thousands of reviewers, and they also happen to be 27% off at the moment. A Mr. Right of a shoe, this sneaker will check all of your boxes and then some.

Get the Reebok Classic Women's Sneaker for $58 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Timeless is an understatement with this iconic leather sneaker; it’s been popular since the ’80s, and we don’t foresee that changing. In addition to a low-cut shape, leather upper, lace-up top and visible rubber outsole, the solid color, sharp line detailing and simplistic design are a few other features which make this sneaker so alluring, yielding an understated style that you’ll want to team with everything. As far as we’re concerned, there’s no other version quite like the classic!

And the shoe isn’t only loved for its retro aesthetic; it has an EVA-cushioned midsole, a foam-covered sock liner and plush interior lining for peak comfort. Combined with the functionality of an abrasion-resistant outsole, this just might become the most practical and stylish shoe you own. A strong rubber grip gives you traction as you run, jump, climb and do whatever it is you do best. And everywhere you go, you’ll be rocking the authentic Reebok label which makes this shoe such a fashionable find!

What’s more, this solid white shoe is, quite literally, a blank canvas for styling purposes. Whether it’s summer, fall, winter or spring, there’s an outfit (or two, or three) to wear your Reeboks with. At this time of year, we love the look of this sneaker with wide-leg jeans and a seriously chunky knit moment.

For a more casual, sporty vibe, try wearing the shoe with leggings, a tank and cardigan out to coffee or while lounging around the house. And for those days when you’re feeling fancy, you can easily pair these kicks with a dress to give your look a slightly laid-back and contemporary feel!

If you love Reeboks but white isn’t doing it for you, there are 67 other colors and styles to choose from (yes, you read that correctly!). So grab a pair while you can, because they probably won’t be available in your size for long!

