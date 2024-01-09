Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Buying a designer pair of shoes is a mixed bag. On one hand, you want to wear them everywhere given how much you paid; on the other hand, you don’t want to wear them at all in case you step in a puddle or a kid drops an ice cream cone on your foot.

Starting with sale items is a great way to venture into the designer shoe world, especially when top brands like Michael Kors have such luxe options at great prices. The money stakes are low enough that you’ll want to wear the shoes, but high enough that you’ll take good care of them — it’s a win-win!

Sneakers might not be the first to come to mind when you think of the designer brand Michael Kors — shoulder bags, perfumes and tall heels are probably more accurate! But the brand has countless kicks that blend high-end fashion with the functionality of a sneaker. And many happen to be on sale!

Get the Michael Kors Monique Knit Sneakers (originally $135) for just $109 at Macy’s!

These shoes are an extravagant take on a classic sneaker, loved by so many that they’re sold out on the brand’s site. But don’t worry, because you can still get them at Macy’s! What makes the design unique is gilded gold detailing, signature MK print paneling and smooth leather accents that add a chic look to any outfit.

The grippy sole — which is oh-so fashionably visible from the side — yields better traction wherever you go, making it a practical shoe for the day-to-day, whether you’re headed out on a coffee date or to the grocery store. A mini heel and thick platform keep with the chunky shoe trend while offering you a bonus inch of height. You’ll look sporty and elegant as though you live a lavish life of luxury!

We love the idea of wearing a classy shoe like this to instantly elevate a casual outfit. Whether worn with wide-leg jeans and a sweater or around the house with pair of soft joggers and a half-zip sweatshirt, you can be certain your look is leveled up a few notches.

These shoes come in versatile black and white versions, both of which will go with pretty much everything you have in your closet. The only question you’ll be asking with these knit sneakers is, what don’t they go with?

