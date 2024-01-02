Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s just something about Cameron Diaz! The A-list actress has always been one of our favorite stars. Whether she’s fighting crime in Charlie’s Angels, voicing Princess Fiona in Shrek or falling in love with Mr. Napkin Head (a.k.a Jude Law) in The Holiday, she has captivated our attention on — and off — screen. Diaz’s street style makes her even more relatable!

Just the other day, the blonde beauty was spotted in Santa Barbara wearing cozy Uggs. While the rest of Us have been sporting the brand’s basic boots and slippers, Diaz opted for an original style: the Ugg Mini Braid Boots. They’re essentially the classic short boots rolled over with an added braid design. And now you can shop these exact shoes (just slightly shorter) on Amazon!

Get the Ugg Ultra Mini Braid Boots starting at just $112 (originally $160) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Did we just become Ugg Ultra Mini Braid Boots girlies? Why yes, yes we did. This shoe style is right on trend (the Ugg Ultra Mini Platform boots are sold out everywhere!) and yet utterly unique. Coated with a sheepskin lining and collar and finished with a suede upper, these boots make Us feel like we’re about to après ski in Aspen. Plus, they’re water-repellent!

Available in both chestnut and black, these versatile booties will go with any winter outfit. Sweat set? You bet! Jeans and a tee? Absolutely! Leggings and an oversized sweater? Of course! Dress these braided boots up or down, from early morning errands to an evening night cap.

If these Uggs aren’t quite your style, no worries! We’ve found four other options below that will be sure to suit your fancy.

Not quite your style? Explore more boots here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

