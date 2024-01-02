Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy New Year! One of our New Year’s resolutions is to take more risks with fashion — we’re determined not to just wear sweats and Uggs every day this winter, tempting as it may be. New year, new Us!

Over the holidays, we were scrolling on TikTok like it’s our job (‘tis the season), and we made note of many trends we want to incorporate into our wardrobe. Stylists and shopping experts agree! Keep scrolling to score these fashion-forward finds, from bows to ballet flats.

Paint the Town Red

Red may have seemed like a surprising color trend, but it has serious staying power!

1. These red patent leather ballet flats are both trendy and timeless — just $28!

2. This Amazon Essentials red cardigan combines two of the hottest trends — originally $26, now just $25!

3. If you want the designer handbag look without the designer handbag price tag, then try this red top-handle tote. One shopper said, “Classy appearance. Excellent purse and very, very affordable” — originally $42, now just $30!

Barbiecore Bows

Over the bow fad that took over fashion last year? Well, the preppy-approved accessory isn’t going anywhere!

4. Girly hair bows are having a moment, so embrace your inner Blair Waldorf with this eight-piece set of bow clips in multiple colors — just $15!

5. Complete with a jewel-encrusted bow, these Kurt Geiger London pointed-toe pumps will spice up any evening ensemble with some sparkly shimmer — just $185!

6. Available in dozens of different shades, these bow ballet flats will add a fun pop of color to your closet — just $16!

7. Simple yet sophisticated, this vegan leather handbag works as a crossbody or satchel. The bow design is subtle, so it won’t overpower your ensemble — originally $51, now just $41!

Luxe Leopard

Leopard print is having a moment, and we’re completely obsessed!

8. This faux-fur leopard print coat will keep you warm in style — originally $30, now just $20!

9. This leopard print satin midi skirt is a trendy take on an already-trendy silhouette. Team this skirt with a black top or sweater and tall boots — originally $25, now just $22!

10. These pointed-toe leopard print slingbacks by Franco Sarto are wildly chic (see what we did there?) — originally $130, now just $78!

Attainable Sustainable

Carley Lake, founder of the clothing swap app Lucky Sweater, said, “In addition to more people recognizing that wearing secondhand reduces waste and is better for the environment, many are discovering the joy it can bring. The excitement lies in the discovery, the treasure hunt and the shared stories behind these re-worn pieces.”

11. Want to shop designer styles on a budget? Check out Rent the Runway’s large collection of pre-loved products, including this A.L.C. turtleneck sweater dress — originally $495, now starting at just $81!

12. Another Rent the Runway item we adore is this Jason Wu V-neck side-tie sweater — originally $290, now just $73!

13. Reformation is one of our favorite sustainable brands, and this cashmere cardigan is deliciously soft — just $198!

Elevated Basics

Think slingbacks, suits, maxi skirts and more.

14. Available in a variety of solid shades, these Vince Camuto pointed-toe slingback pumps are a style staple. Add socks or tights for the winter — originally $100, now just $81!

15. Suit up, because this season is all about structured outerwear! We’re loving this sharp tweed cropped blazer — just $129!

16. A black waist belt will instantly elevate any outfit, especially with this gold hardware — just $17!

17. This box-cut T-shirt from Everlane is the perfect white tee to pair with all of your sweaters, skirts and pants — just $30!

