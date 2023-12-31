17 Winter Hats To Wear Throughout January and Beyond

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re fully experiencing harsh and frigid winter temperatures, there’s still time to find the perfect gear to keep you warm — even if you’re a little late! Whether you need a new puffer jacket, boots or joggers, you can find some good deals on everything you need to tackle the winter! Some people feel that winter hats are not as imperative for the season, they are pieces that can keep you warm and toasty during the coldest days!

So, if you’re looking for shearling hats or cute pom pom accents, we found something for everyone! We rounded up 17 best winter hats to help you get through January and beyond effortlessly. So, read on to see our picks!

1. Bouclé Elegance: Try this bouclé beret for a sophisticated finish — just $210!

2. ’50s Nostalgia: Lean into vintage influences with this faux fur cuff hat — was $49, now just $32!

3. Keep It Classy: Add a touch of refinement to your look with this patterned wool cloche — just $225!

4. Vintage Charm: Get this fiddler cap and elevate all your winter ensembles — just $59!

5. Cute and Trendy: Wear this faux fur bucket hat and get in on the fluffy hat trend — was $39, now just $27!

6. Everyday Essential: Throw on this nylon and faux shearling reversible bucket hat for an efficient every day option — just $62!

7. Fuzzy Accents: Try this beanie and add a fun pop of puff to any outfit — just $50!

8. Prep and Circumstance: This Polo bear beanie is super cute and warm — just $85!

9. Luxe Cashmere: This soft cashmere knit beanie gives major Y2k hipster vibes, and it may become your new nostalgic favorite – just $13!

10. Puffed Up: Showcase your knack for bold fashion moments with this puffy trapper hat — just $225!

11. Incognito Vibes: This stretch-knit hood is perfect for keeping you warm this winter — just $55!

12. Elevated Insulation: Pop on this trapper earflap baseball cap and add a sporty but warm twist to your attire — just $78!

13. Bloom In Wool: Live out your Parisian dreams in this lady french beret — just $20!

14. Faux Real: What’s soft and furry all over? This faux fur beanie– just $78!

15. Closet Staple: This wool cap is cozy and chic – just $10!

16. Real Retro: This shearling hat feels like something all the pop divas of the ’50s and ’60s wore — was $595, now just $205!

17. Boldly Printed: Play with color this winter thanks to this pom pom hat – just $21!