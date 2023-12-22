Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Amazon really does have everything, including a slew of trendy winter-friendly style steals which will become staples in your fashion fortress! Whether you’re just sick of your winter pieces or actually need new gear, we found the best options Amazon has to offer — and trust Us, we checked thoroughly!
The time to elevate your cold-weather repertoire is now. You can’t go wrong with any of the 18 items — including sweaters, pants and coats — below!
Sweaters
Our absolute favorite: The appeal of this swoon-worthy sweater comes from the ultra-trendy balloon sleeves. It’s the perfect mix of casual and classy — sounds like we have a new necessary knit on our hands!
- Soft Touch Funnel Neck Sweater — originally $34, now $33!
- Mia Bell-Sleeve V-Neck — originally $40, now $28!
- Soft Touch Hooded Pullover — originally $35, now $24!
- Fisherman Cable Turtleneck — originally $40, now $32!
- Alice Crewneck Back Slit Pullover — originally $45, now $31!
Pants
Our absolute favorite: Comfy and chic, you’re never going to want to take these sweater pants off. And why would you? They’re cute enough for wearing out and cozy enough for a night in.
- Amazon Essentials Relaxed Jogger — $27!
- Jessenia Shine Cargo Pant — $60!
- Terea Lexie Pleated Pant — originally $70, now $24!
- Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant — originally $30, now $29!
- Vegan Leather Pull-On Jogger — originally $60, now $22!
Coats
Our absolute favorite: It’s hard to ever turn down a sherpa jacket, especially when it’s a sherpa-puffer hybrid! This jacket will insulate and warm you on those extra chilly days — and leave you looking like a fashionista in the process!
- Women’s Long Sleeve Moto Jacket — originally $50, now $25!
- James Quilted Jacket — originally $80, now $31!
- Heavyweight Puffer With Drawstring Waist — originally $70, now $49!
- Teddy Bear Fleece Lapel Jacket — originally $65, now $52!
- Crop Puffer Jacket — $78!