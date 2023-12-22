Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jennifer Lopez is the triple threat we all know and love — in fact, we’ve spent decades being completely floored with her singing, acting and killer dance moves. But after some recent research, we should probably change that title to quadruple threat — because she’s also a wildly successful entrepreneur!

Allow Us to highlight one of her many business ventures, okay? See, one thing about Jennifer Lopez is that she never seems to age. Her flawless skin is a defining characteristic which has generated buzz since she first broke onto the scene, which was the impetus for her to found JLo Beauty. The goal is simple: to make luxury skincare accessible for everyone looking to maintain a lifelong, youthful glow. And if anyone is credible at 54 years young, it’s certainly Jenny From the Block!

Get the JLo Beauty That JLo Starter Kit for $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: 4 Must-Try RevitaLash Cosmetics Products You May Not Even Know About RevitaLash Cosmetics Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below RevitaLash Cosmetics is one of today’s buzziest beauty brands, mainly thanks to its trademark serum (if you’re not familiar, we’re about to fill you in)! But you may […]

JLo Beauty has a slew of enticing products, but we found the bestselling pick — it just so happens to be a set. The magical combination of these three products is the closest thing to finding the fountain of youth, as far as we’re concerned. The set comes with a gel cream cleanser, a serum and a hydrating cream that work together to smooth, tighten, brighten and hydrate.

An 8-week clinical study showed improvement in skin elasticity and fine lines for 97% of users simply by using the serum and hydrating cream (otherwise known as That Jlo Glow and That Blockbuster). It couldn’t be easier! The cleanser, which is the first step, reveals your naturally soft, clear complexion before you apply the tightening and lifting serum.

Related: This Silk Pillowcase Will Make Your 'Better Sleep' Resolution a Reality What’s something hairstylists, dermatologists and beauty experts can all agree on? It’s no secret that silk pillowcases are having a major moment right now. If you’ve ever been on wellness TikTok, you’ll see plenty of videos highlighting green juice, journaling, essential oils and silk pillowcases. It’s obviously easy to understand that green juice benefits the […]

And as the devoted skincare queens out there know, it’s essential to moisturize, moisturize, moisturize after cleansing! That Blockbuster is the final step and nourishes, plumps and brightens the skin, yielding a movie star-status glow. Each formula is packed with powerful age-defying antioxidants, extracts and peptides to boost your skin’s radiance — naturally.

All it takes is a few minutes per day to get a Lopez-approved glow! Reviewers love how quickly you start to see improvements — like, immediately. We can’t wait to try her secret for ourselves!

See it: Get the JLo Beauty That JLo Starter Kit for $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want to channel the signature Jennifer Lopez glow, but in the market for another fabulous find? Check out her other skincare products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!